Home News All-New 200cc Hero MotoCorp Motorcycle To Arrive At The 2018 Auto Expo
All-New 200cc Hero MotoCorp Motorcycle To Arrive At The 2018 Auto Expo

All-New 200cc Hero MotoCorp Motorcycle To Arrive At The 2018 Auto Expo

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 10, 2017

As you must have read in our previous report, Hero MotoCorp had eliminated several products from its portfolio. The two-wheeler maker aims to focus on premium motorcycles and scooters and is reportedly working on introducing six new products in the current financial year. A senior company official told PTI that the Company is currently in the process of realigning and consolidating its product portfolio with an enhanced focus on scooters and the premium segment.

You May Like – Hero Motocorp Adjudged ‘Indian MNC Of The Year’ By All India Management Association

June 10, 2017-Hero-Xtreme-200-S-Auto-Expo-2016-7-600x450.jpg

Two of those six products will be introduced in the market leading up to the festive season in September while an all-new 200cc motorcycle will follow around the Auto Expo 2018 said the company official. He also added that in-line with this strategic approach, the company has already introduced four new versions of existing models — Glamour, Maestro Edge, Duet and Pleasure.

June 10, 2017-Hero-MotoCorp-Achiever-150-limited-edition-fuel-tank-600x400.jpg

Indian two-wheeler makers such as Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors are venturing into the premium two-wheeler segment with their respective products. Meanwhile, the flagship motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp’s stable, the Karizma ZMR, is not clocking sufficient sales. We hope to hear some more official announcement from Hero MotoCorp in the coming months. While we wait for that, let us know your views through the comments section below.

Via PTI

Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Mahindra XUV Aero

Mahindra XUV Aero - Image Gallery

Mercedes-Benz E220d LWB India launch white side profile

Mercedes-Benz E220d LWB India Launch - Image Gallery

Tiguan India Launch

Volkswagen Tiguan India Launch - Image Gallery

2017 Maruti Dzire Review

New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire - Image Gallery