All-New 200cc Hero MotoCorp Motorcycle To Arrive At The 2018 Auto Expo

As you must have read in our previous report, Hero MotoCorp had eliminated several products from its portfolio. The two-wheeler maker aims to focus on premium motorcycles and scooters and is reportedly working on introducing six new products in the current financial year. A senior company official told PTI that the Company is currently in the process of realigning and consolidating its product portfolio with an enhanced focus on scooters and the premium segment.

Two of those six products will be introduced in the market leading up to the festive season in September while an all-new 200cc motorcycle will follow around the Auto Expo 2018 said the company official. He also added that in-line with this strategic approach, the company has already introduced four new versions of existing models — Glamour, Maestro Edge, Duet and Pleasure.

Indian two-wheeler makers such as Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors are venturing into the premium two-wheeler segment with their respective products. Meanwhile, the flagship motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp’s stable, the Karizma ZMR, is not clocking sufficient sales. We hope to hear some more official announcement from Hero MotoCorp in the coming months. While we wait for that, let us know your views through the comments section below.

Via PTI