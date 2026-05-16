BYD Sealion 6 PHEV spotted testing in India

BYD appears to be getting ready for a bigger push in India, and the Sealion 6 could play an important role in that plan. The plug in hybrid SUV has been spotted testing once again without camouflage, giving a proper look at the vehicle before its expected launch.
This will be the first hybrid model from the company for India. Until now, the brand has mainly focused on full electric vehicles. The Sealion 6 changes that approach by combining a petrol engine with an electric setup.
One thing that stands out immediately is the claimed range. The SUV is said to offer nearly 1,100km on a full tank and full battery charge together. That number could attract buyers who still worry about charging stations during long highway trips.
Hybrid setup and battery options
Globally, the Sealion 6 is available with more than one powertrain choice. The standard version uses a 1.5 litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor.
Key details include:
- Front wheel drive setup
- Around 217hp combined output
- 300Nm torque from electric motor
- 18.3kWh battery pack
There is also a stronger all wheel drive version.
That setup gets:
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine
- Dual motor configuration
- Around 339hp combined power
Battery pack choices include 18.3kWh and 26.6kWh units. The SUV also supports vehicle to load and vehicle to vehicle charging functions.
Pure EV driving range is expected to be between 70km and 80km depending on the variant.
Design looks more like a traditional SUV
Unlike some coupe style electric SUVs, the Sealion 6 sticks to a more upright and practical design.
Some exterior highlights are:
- Connected tail lamps
- Sharp LED lighting
- Large alloy wheels
- Strong shoulder line
- Chrome window trim
- Sloping roof design
- Body cladding
The SUV measures close to 4.8 metres in length and gets a long wheelbase, which should help cabin space.
Cabin gets large screens and premium features
The interior comes loaded with equipment and has a clean modern layout. A large rotating touchscreen sits in the centre, while the driver gets a fully digital instrument display.
Features expected on the SUV include:
- 15.6 inch rotating infotainment screen
- 12.3 inch digital cluster
- Powered front seats
- Heated and ventilated seats
- Wireless phone chargers
- Head up display
- Dual zone climate control
- Voice commands
- Premium sound system
The rear seat area also gets cup holders and charging ports. Boot space is rated at 425 litres.
The SUV looks more family friendly compared to sportier crossover models currently available in the segment.
Safety package and launch details
The feature list also includes several safety systems.
- 7 airbags
- 360 degree camera
- ADAS functions
- Adaptive cruise control
- Parking sensors
- Hill hold assist
Testing activity suggests the launch may happen later this year. Once launched, the Sealion 6 will enter the premium SUV segment with hybrid technology, long-range capability and a feature-heavy package.