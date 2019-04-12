Upcoming Next-Generation Models Of Bikes And Scooters In India

Building a new motorcycle, straight from scratch is a very expensive affair. Apart from the millions and sometimes billions spent on research and development, bike makers also have to make changes to their assembly lines and train their staff to prepare for a new model. This is why, most manufacturers try to update their existing, ageing models with new and often better features to compete with the competitors. Here is a list of upcoming next-generation models of existing bikes And scooters in India.

TVS Wego

The TVS Wego has continued for quite some time with its ‘body balance’ feature. Although TVS did splash some new colour schemes, graphics and features, in comparison, its stablemates like the Jupiter and the N-Torq are being lapped up in great numbers. A next-generation TVS Wego is under development and will come out to replace the now dated looks and equipment of this 110cc scoot. The new model could feature things like LED illumination, a new instrument cluster, revised styling and minor mechanical updates.

Expected Launch: Q4 2019

Expected price: Around INR 60,000

Honda Activa 6G

The most popular scooter in the Indian market, the Activa has seen as many as 5 generations of productions till now. Expected soon, the sixth generation Activa will offer even more features and standard equipment than the outgoing model. It could get things like standard telescopic forks, a semi-digital instrument console, revised styling and then some.

Expected Launch: Q2 2019

Expected price: Around INR 64,000

Royal Enfield Classic

Apart from updating the Classic range with ABS, Royal Enfield is working on a BS – VI compliant engine to comply with the upcoming emission norms. Spy shots reveal that not only the engine but even the chassis and sub-frame have received some changes and along with that, the bike will also be styled slightly differently. We expect the build quality to get better and maybe RE could even equip these new-gen bikes with a much-needed fuel gauge.

Expected Launch: April 2020

Expected price: INR 1.6 Lakh onwards

Royal Enfield Thunderbird

On the same lines as the Classic series, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird too will be receiving a major overhaul. If rumours are to be believed, this new model will offer more refinement and power than the outgoing model. Expect Royal Enfield to launch both these motorcycles together.

Expected Launch: April 2020

Expected price: 1.65 Lakh onwards

Suzuki Gixxer 155

According to a rumour based on an anonymous tip, Suzuki will not only be launching the Gixxer 250 but will also be updating the Gixxer 155 along with. The Gixxer 155 will probably come with a BS – VI compliant engine, ABS as a standard feature, revised styling, LED illumination and a new instrument cluster.

Expected Launch: Q2 2019

Expected price: INR 85,000 onwards

Bajaj Pulsar

One of the oldest names in the Indian bike scene right now, expect Bajaj to update its whole range of Pulsars to comply with the upcoming emission norms. Bajaj pulled off something similar back when the BS – IV emission norms were enforced and this time would not be any different. The new Pulsars will come equipped with more kit, revised styling and engines which could dish out some more power.

Expected Launch: Q3 2019

Expected price: INR 65,000 – 1,10,000

Honda CBR650R

They may have changed the name but it still remains closely related to the CBR650F it replaces. This new generation motorcycle comes equipped with new features like the Assist/Slipper Clutch and Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system which maintains rear wheel traction. Bookings of the Honda CBR650R are open now and a formal launch will happen soon.

Expected Launch: May 2019

Expected price: Below INR 8 Lakh

BMW S1000 RR

One of the most potent litre-class machines out there, for the 2019 model year, the S1000RR drops its asymmetric headlight design but gains much more. The new engine on the motorcycle is more powerful than before and comes with complex technologies like ShiftCam and many more.

Expected Launch: Q3 2019

Expected price: INR 20 – 22 Lakh

2019 Hero Karizma

A couple of days ago, a fully-faired derivative of the Hero Xtreme 200R was spotted in production-ready guise. This bike could mark the return of the Karizma or they could even call it the ZMR or maybe the Hero Xtreme 200F. Featuring body panels which look sharper than what we’ve seen on the previous-gen, fully-faired Hero motorcycle, this bike will come with an instrument cluster which it will share with the Hero XPulse and mechanical components borrowed from the Xtreme 200R.