The Humble Honda Activa Scooter Crosses the 2 Crore Sales Mark

The Honda Activa is a scooter that we Indians have loved and used ever since its first appearance in 2001, the scooter has become so popular since then that it has become a way of referring to scooters. Many people prefer to use the word Activa instead of the scooter when they refer to any scooter made by any other manufacturer. Proving its popularity is the fact that the Honda Activa has now crossed the 2 Crore unit sales mark in our country. As a matter of fact, it is the first scooter India to boast of such high sale numbers.

While the first crore units were sold in a time period of 15 years, the next crore sale figures came in a matter of 3 years. Today the 5generation-old scooter finds one new customer every nine seconds all over India. Here is a timeline of the scooter in India.

2001 – Activa launches in India, sales touch 55,000 units in the debut year 2003 – Activa cumulative sales had already crossed 5 lac mark 2005 – Activa’s speed of growth doubles and Cumulative sales cross 10 lac units mark. 2012 – Activa becomes the generic name for scooters, cumulative sales breach 50th lac mark 2015 – Activa shatters the glass ceiling to become 1st scooter in India to sell over 1 crore units 2017 – Activa becomes India’s & the World’s largest selling two-wheeler 2018 – Activa becomes the first automatic scooter in India to cross 2 crore customer mark

Mr Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced this feat and expressed his gratitude to the 2 crore happy Indian customers, and said “Over 18 years and 5 generations, Honda 2Wheelers India continuously added value to exceed Customers expectations & making Activa the most preferred choice of Indian 2wheeler buyers. We are delighted that Activa partnered over 2 crore Indian families on the move in realizing their dreams. As India’s Love for Activa grows, we remain committed to take on new challenges and bring joy to our customers.”