TVS Scooty Is Now 25 Years Old, Pep+ Gets New Colors to Celebrate the Milestone

The TVS Scooty brand has become an icon in itself nowadays. From a model that was first introduced 25 years ago, the humble Scooty has had a wonderful journey. Celebrating this quarter century of the brand, the folks at TVS have introduced a brand new colour scheme for their Scooty Pep+ model line. The new edition of TVS Scooty Pep+ sports a special 25th year-anniversary edition logo along with new graphics to mark the milestone. Now equipped with SBT (Synchronised Braking Technology) as standard, both the Scooty Pep+ and the Scooty Zest 110 present themselves as a great transportation tool and has made every ride for women comfortable, affordable, safe and fun.

The Scooty line up is currently offered in two major variants, read ahead to know more about them.

TVS Scooty Pep+

The entry-level Scooty uses an 87.8 cc, air-cooled, carburettor fed, single cylinder Ecothrust engine. This motor is tuned to produce 4.9 PS of power and 5.8 Nm of torque. Telescopic suspension in the front paired with best-in-class ground reachability makes this a rather easy to handle machine. The scooter also comes with a number of features which includes mobile charger socket, side stand alarm, under-seat storage hooks, DRLs, an open glove box and ‘Eazy’ Stand technology, which reduces the effort to put the vehicle on the centre stand by 30%. Prices of the Scooty Pep+ start from INR 41,560.

TVS Scooty Zest 110

The Zest 110 uses a more grunty 110 cc motor. This 4-stroke, single cylinder, an air-cooled motor can take this scooter from a standstill to 60 kmph in less than 12 seconds. The TVS Zest 110 stands true to the DNA of a scooter, while maintaining a fun look, coupled with vibrant colours, elegant design. This scooter also holds the record for being the first scooter to reach the highest motorable road at Khardung La. Prices of the Zest 110 start from INR 49,021

Also Read: TVS Offers Four New Models in the Bangladesh Market

Commenting on this occasion, Mr Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, ” TVS Scooty Pep+, is much more than just India’s No. 1 economical scooter catering to over 4.5 million customers. In its journey of 25 years, it has always evolved to stay relevant to its purpose of being the most viable mobility option for the New Age Indian women, making their commute affordable, comfortable, safe and fun. A TVS Scooty is passed down in the family and seldom resold, this is a measure of love that the brand has enjoyed. We are humbled and grateful to the generations of proud TVS Scooty owners, who built this brand to its iconic status, and made it synonymous with female mobility in India.”