Volkswagen Ameo Corporate Edition Launched At INR 6.69 Lakh

Built especially for India, a new corporate edition of the Volkswagen Ameo Compact sedan has been introduced today. The Ameo Corporate edition is available at a special introductory price starting at INR 6.69 Lakh for the MPI Highline Plus MT variant. It is also available, powered by a 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine in the Highline Plus MT trim at INR 7.99 Lakh. This variant is paired with a manual gearbox too.

As is applicable for all Volkswagen cars in India since January 1st, 2019, these versions of the Ameo will come with a standard 4 years / 100,000 km warranty, free roadside assistance for 4 years and 3 free services in one year or up to 15,000 kilometres. The Ameo range also offers dual airbags, ABS and a galvanised steel body as standard for all its variants. With this Highline Plus MT variant, the Ameo comes fitted with heat-insulating glass on the windshield, 16″ alloy wheels, a flat-bottom steering wheel, cooled glovebox, footwell lamps, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, 4-speaker touchscreen infotainment system with Mirrorlink, Android Auto and CarPlay compatibility, one-touch power windows on all doors and height adjustable driver’s seat.

In addition to the above, the Ameo also comes with Cruise control, reverse parking sensors and camera, rear AC vent, front centre armrest, and rain sensing wipers. The 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine cranks out 76 PS @ 6,200 rpm 95 NM between 3,000-4,300 rpm and is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine is rated for 110 PS @ 4,000 rpm and 250 NM between 1500-3000 rpm.

With the VW group announcing that it is renewing its focus for the Indian market, the company will be developing India-specific products which will be tailored to suit our tastes. The VW group is also investing heavily to develop local R&D for the same reason. Speaking about the launch of the Ameo’s corporate edition, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “The made-for-India and made-in-India Ameo is specifically developed for the Indian market. It’s a true testament of German engineering in a compact sedan filled with segment-leading features. Through the Ameo Corporate edition, we aim to offer globally renowned standards of safety, quality and fun-to-drive experience to all our customers”