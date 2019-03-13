Autologue Design Can Make Your Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Adventure Ready

There are many times, where with the help of some additional bolt-on parts, you can transform the appearance and functionality of your bike. Many companies like Autologue Design have been supplying enthusiasts with such additional bolt-on parts to make their vehicles much more usable than before. Getting these parts makes much more sense if you happen to have an old motorcycle and wish to give it a new lease of life and a new avatar. Autologue Design’s latest creation takes your stock Pulsar NS200 and makes it ready to tackle some off-road trails and other places you would have never thought about. These additional parts not only change the appearance of the motorcycle but also make it much more capable than ever before.

The Pulsar NS200 receives a rather tall windscreen, which would protect the rider from the force of the wind while blasting down the highway. Made of an acrylic material, one has a couple of shades to choose from including a completely transparent unit to suit one’s taste. Knuckle guards have also been fitted to protect the riders’ hand. Moving further down, one can see the rather large beak type fender which gives the bike a rather aggressive appearance. While going on off-road trails, small debris like pebbles and stones are very likely to hit the underside of your pride and joy, Autologue Design has created a custom bash plate which would protect the crucial parts of the engine from any major damage.

Moving to the side profile, the new fairing is quite fascinating to look at. It lines up with the beak type fender, imparting a very clean look to the bike as if it came out from the factory like this. With all these adventure-ready parts on the bike, the tyres also have been given an upgrade and can be seen carrying a knobby pattern, helping the bike perform better off-the-road.

Considering the amount of power the engine has to offer in its stock form, no additional changes have been done on the mechanical side of things. The Pulsar NS200 draws power from a 199.5 cc, single cylinder, triple spark engine which generates a maximum power of 23.5 hp and a maximum twist of 18.3 Nm. Would you do something like this to your bike? Let us know in the comment section of our social media accounts.