Updated Royal Enfield Thunderbird X spotted undergoing tests

Regular readers would remember that the Updated Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Undergoing Tests on the Roads of Chennai not too long ago. The motorcycle manufacturer has been preparing itself for the upcoming emission norms, reportedly for quite some time now. It was about time we started seeing test mules here and there, collecting data for the designers and engineers to work on. Turns out, Royal Enfield is testing the same engine in the Thunderbird X model line as well, here is a spy shot of this motorcycle for you to see. Is this the new, BS – VI compliant Thunderbird X? Time will tell.

Just like we saw in the case of the Classic test mule, the position of the disc and the chain sprocket have been interchanged. This change can be explained by the fact this is the new BS – VI compliant engine which would clear the upcoming stringent norms. Other than that, the test mule also sports a number of other changes like revised styling, a new exhaust and different seats. On the mechanical side, the bike appears to have a different suspension setup at the rear and even, what appears to be a different rear swingarm. Rumours suggest that Royal Enfield has created this new platform for a better riding experience. These changes are supposed to lead to much better performing machines and the refinement levels will also see some improvement.

If this happens to be the new BS – VI compliant engine of the brand, it will soon find its way to other 350 & 500 cc motorcycles of the brand. This would include the newly launches Bullet Trials. The Bullet Trials have been launched, for a price of INR 1.62 Lakh for the 350 cc model and at INR 2.07 Lakh for the 500 cc model. Linked below is a walkaround video of these fresh new motorcycles, do have a look.

Image Source: PowerDrift on Facebook