Upcoming Honda Electric SUV to Debut in India on December 2, 2026

2026 has been a busy year for Honda in India, with the company updating its existing range and introducing new models across different segments. The City facelift, ZR-V hybrid and recently launched Elevate facelift have kept the brand active in the passenger car market. However, one important segment is still missing from its Indian portfolio: fully electric passenger cars.
Honda began testing its upcoming 0 Alpha electric SUV in India earlier this year. Since then, test vehicles have been spotted at different locations, including Manali and roads near the company’s Tapukara facility. Now, Honda has confirmed December 2, 2026, as the date for the SUV’s India debut. The model was first showcased as a prototype at the Japan Mobility Show in October 2025.
There is one important point to note, though. The December 2 event is confirmed as the India debut, but Honda has not announced the exact date when customers will be able to buy the production version.
Honda 0 Alpha EV: Expected Design
The test vehicles spotted in India have been covered in camouflage, but several design details can still be seen. The production SUV is expected to draw heavily from the 0 Alpha concept, with an upright body and a tall roofline.
Some of the expected exterior details include:
- Front design: A closed-off front section with rectangular lighting elements and a prominent bumper.
- Side profile: Squared wheel arches, smooth body panels and aero-style wheels.
- Roofline: A tall roof and large glass area, with the shape giving the SUV a boxy appearance.
- Rear design: An upright tailgate, large rear windscreen, roof-mounted spoiler and vertically arranged tail lamps.
The production model is expected to have dimensions close to those of the Honda Elevate. However, an extended wheelbase and a flat floor could help Honda provide more cabin space. These details are yet to be confirmed through official specifications.
Honda 0 Alpha EV Interior Spied
Spy photographs taken during testing in Manali have also offered an early look at the cabin. The dashboard appears to have a clean layout, with a large, landscape-oriented touchscreen taking centre stage.
The visible cabin details include:
- A large central touchscreen.
- A separate digital instrument cluster for the driver.
- A multifunction steering wheel with mounted controls.
- Illuminated controls for the climate control system, which appear to use a touch-based layout.
Honda has not revealed the complete equipment list for the production SUV. Features such as connected car technology, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated seats and advanced driver assistance systems are yet to be confirmed.
Honda 0 Alpha EV Battery and Range: What to Expect
The battery capacity, electric motor output and charging specifications have not been announced. However, reports suggest that Honda could offer battery packs of around 60 kWh or 70 kWh. The SUV is also expected to use a single electric motor driving the front wheels, with a claimed range of more than 400 km being anticipated.
The following table summarises the details available so far.
|Specification
|Expected details
|Model
|Honda 0 Alpha
|Body style
|Electric SUV
|India debut
|December 2, 2026
|Platform
|Dedicated EV architecture expected
|Battery pack
|60 kWh or 70 kWh, unconfirmed
|Motor layout
|Single motor, front-wheel drive expected
|Claimed range
|Over 400 km, unconfirmed
|Charging speed
|Not announced
|Price
|Not announced
|Manufacturing
|India, for domestic sales and exports
These figures are estimates and should not be treated as final specifications. Honda is expected to share more information as the launch approaches.
India Manufacturing and Honda’s Global EV Plans
Honda started its nationwide testing programme for the 0 Alpha at its Tapukara facility in March 2026. The tests cover city traffic, highways and rough roads, along with different weather conditions and charging infrastructure. Durability, ride quality, handling, efficiency and reliability are among the areas being evaluated.
The SUV is also important for Honda’s manufacturing plans. The company intends to produce the model in India for both domestic customers and export markets.
This development comes after Honda reassessed several electric vehicle programmes in North America earlier in 2026. The company announced the cancellation of its planned Honda 0 SUV, 0 Saloon and Acura RSX programmes amid changing market conditions and financial pressures. The 0 Alpha project has continued, highlighting the importance Honda places on the Indian market.