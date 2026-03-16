Honda begins India road testing of 0 Alpha electric SUV

A new phase has started for Honda Cars India as its future electric SUV has begun road testing across the country. The camouflaged prototype rolled out from the Tapukara factory in Rajasthan, starting a long testing journey on Indian roads.
This electric SUV is based on the concept (Honda 0 Alpha) shown at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The production model will take design and technology ideas from that concept while adapting them for everyday use.
The testing programme will run across many regions of India. Engineers want to understand how the SUV behaves in real traffic, rough roads and different weather conditions.
Key points from the testing phase
- Testing will cover city roads highways and uneven terrain
- Engineers will study ride quality handling and durability
- Charging behaviour and efficiency will also be checked
- Extreme heat heavy rain and temperature changes will be part of the trials
According to Takashi Nakajima, president and CEO of Honda Cars India, the road testing programme is an important step in the brand’s electrification journey. He said Indian roads and climate conditions are very unique, which is why the vehicle needs to be tested extensively in real world environments.
Honda plans to build this SUV in India for both local buyers and export markets. Japan is expected to be one of the first international markets after the launch. The model is also expected to support daily city commuting as well as lifestyle oriented driving needs.
Production will take place at Honda’s Tapukara facility in Rajasthan. The company is preparing the plant with an investment of around Rs 1,200 crore to support electric vehicle manufacturing.
This investment was discussed earlier between Takashi Nakajima (President and CEO of Honda Cars India) and Bhajanlal Sharma (Chief Minister of Rajasthan) during meetings focused on attracting EV investments in the state. The project also supports the government’s Make in India for the World initiative and could help generate employment in the region.
A few changes are also happening in Honda’s global EV plans. Some large electric SUV and sedan projects from the 0 Series have been cancelled as the company reviews demand and investment plans in different markets. An electric model planned for Acura has also reportedly been shelved as part of this review.
Even with those changes, the India project is moving forward as planned.
Launch timeline
- Global debut expected in FY2026 27
- India and Japan likely among the first launch markets
More details about battery range charging and features should appear as testing continues.