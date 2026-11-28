Whattt! A Volkswagen Golf GTI with a manual gearbox in 2026? Yes, you heard that right! Volkswagen has gone back to basics with its iconic hot hatch. The German carmaker has revealed the Golf GTI 1976, a special edition celebrating 50 years of the GTI nameplate. Limited to just 1,976 units, this new version gets a six-speed manual gearbox and a 325hp turbo-petrol engine.
A Manual Gearbox With Serious Power
The Golf GTI 1976 gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 325hp and 380Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.
This makes it the only current Golf GTI variant with a manual gearbox. Performance figures are equally impressive:
- Engine: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol
- Power: 325hp
- Torque: 380Nm
- Gearbox: 6-speed manual
- Production: 1,976 units
The car also gets adaptive chassis control, progressive steering and an electronically controlled front differential lock. A special driving mode adjusts the engine, steering and suspension settings for the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Special Styling With Retro Touches
Volkswagen has added several details to separate this edition from the regular GTI. It gets 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels, a red front splitter strip, darkened badges and GTI 1976 graphics.
The cabin gets a special golf-ball-shaped gear knob, which pays tribute to the original Golf GTI. Other additions include red seat belts, GTI sports seats, a red accelerator pedal and carbon-finish dashboard inserts. Each car also gets a plaque reading ‘ONE OF 1976’.
Optional Performance Package
Buyers can also choose an optional GTI Performance Package. It adds a lightweight exhaust with titanium tailpipes, forged 19-inch wheels, revised suspension and semi-slick tyres as an option.
The Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976 will enter production in 2027 at the company’s Wolfsburg plant in Germany. Sales in Europe are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027. There is no confirmation of an India launch yet.