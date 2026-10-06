Honda Elevate Facelift Launched In India At Rs 11.80 Lakh: What’s new?

Honda first introduced the Elevate to the mid-size SUV segment in 2023. Since then, the SUV has built a steady presence thanks to its simple design, comfortable cabin, and reliable naturally aspirated petrol engine. Now, the SUV has received its highly anticipated facelift. Honda has officially unveiled the updated Elevate in India with fresh styling and several new features. The company has also added a new, top-spec ZX+ variant to the line-up. Prices now start at Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Official pre-bookings for the updated SUV opened on October 1, and customer deliveries are expected to begin very soon.
Price And Variants
The new Elevate is available in five trims, namely SV, V, VX, ZX and ZX+. The ZX+ is the new range-topping variant.
|Variant
|Price
|SV
|Rs 11.80 lakh
|V
|Rs 12.29 lakh
|VX
|Rs 13.93 lakh
|ZX
|Rs 15.39 lakh
|ZX+
|Rs 16.80 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
Exterior Design Gets A Fresh Look
The most noticeable visual updates are right at the front. The SUV features a new mesh grille with a glossy black finish, redesigned headlamp details, and a fresh LED DRL pattern. The prominent Honda badge has also been moved up to the front edge of the bonnet.
At the back, the Elevate now gets connected LED tail lamps, along with subtle styling updates to the rear bumper and skid plate. New finishes on the alloy wheels give the side profile a fresher look.
Other notable exterior highlights include:
- Connected lighting signatures available from the VX variant onwards
- A brand-new Nordic Forest Pearl body colour
- Three dual-tone colour combinations
- Monotone choices: Crystal Black Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl
The dual-tone options pair a contrasting roof with Nordic Forest Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, or Platinum White Pearl.
More Features Inside
Honda has brought clean updates to the cabin as well. The previous faux-wood trim has been replaced by a smart ivory-and-black colour theme. Higher variants enjoy soft-touch surfaces, gloss-black accents, and premium perforated ivory leather seats.
While the ZX variant gets ventilated front seats, the new ZX+ variant adds ventilated seats for rear passengers as well. Honda highlights this rear ventilation as a first-in-segment feature.
Other key interior features include:
- 360-degree camera system
- 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
- 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat
- Ambient lighting flowing across the dashboard and door panels
- 10.25-inch central infotainment touchscreen
- 8-speaker premium audio system
- Wireless smartphone charging pad
- One-touch electric sunroof
- PM2.5 air-quality status display
- Automatic clean-air filtration function
- Type-C fast-charging ports
- Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror
For buyers wanting a stealthier look, the ZX+ Black edition offers an all-black cabin, black leather upholstery, matching black interior trim pieces, and unique gloss-black 17-inch alloy wheels.
ADAS And Safety Features
Honda continues with its Honda Sensing ADAS package. It now gets Low-Speed Follow for adaptive cruise control on CVT versions. The package includes:
- Collision Mitigation Braking
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Road Departure Mitigation
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Auto High Beam
- Lead Car Departure Notification
The SUV also gets front and rear parking sensors, rear disc brakes and an electronic parking brake. The electric parking brake and auto brake hold are available on CVT variants from the V trim.
Same 1.5-Litre Petrol Engine
There is no hybrid powertrain with the facelift. The Elevate continues with its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine.
It produces 121 PS and 145 Nm and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. CVT variants also get paddle shifters. The engine supports E20 fuel and meets WLTP requirements.
Honda has also worked on cabin insulation with additional acoustic material around the dashboard, fender arches and other areas.
The SUV continues with 220 mm of ground clearance. Warranty coverage starts at three years with unlimited kilometres, with extended coverage available up to seven years.
Rivals
The updated Elevate continues to compete in a crowded segment with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton.
Honda says more than 1.62 lakh Elevate units have been sold across domestic and export markets so far.