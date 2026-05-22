New Honda City Facelift Finally Here With Fresh Look!

A lot of people still connect the Honda City with long highway drives, smooth petrol engines and that solid sedan feel which many newer cars still struggle to match. Even after years in the market, the City continues to have its own loyal audience in India. Now, Honda has finally given the sedan a proper update for 2026.
Prices start from Rs 12 lakh ex-showroom for the SV manual variant. The lineup goes all the way up to Rs 21 lakh for the strong hybrid version. The updated City is available in SV, V, ZX and ZX+ variants.
Fresh styling with a sharper front look
The new City gets noticeable styling changes at the front. The headlights now look slimmer and have a split LED DRL setup connected through a light bar. The grille design is also new and gets a cleaner appearance compared to before.
Some exterior highlights include:
- New bumper design
- Gloss black detailing
- Redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels
- Tweaked rear bumper
- Lip spoiler at the rear
- Smoked effect in tail lamps
The side profile still looks familiar, which is not a bad thing because the City already had a clean design.
Honda has also added a new Crystal Black Pearl shade. Other colour choices include:
- Radiant Red Metallic
- Platinum White Pearl
- Lunar Silver Metallic
- Meteoroid Grey Metallic
- Obsidian Blue Pearl
Cabin gets more features now
Now, when you hop inside the new City, the cabin still feels familiar, but Honda has added a few useful upgrades this time.
A new 10.1-inch touchscreen now takes centre stage. The screen looks bigger and gets an updated interface with wireless smartphone connectivity.
Feature list includes:
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless charging pad
- Ambient lighting
- Electric sunroof
- Rear sunshade
- Connected car tech
- Footwell lighting
Ventilated front seats are now part of the package too, which should help during Indian summers.
One good thing is that Honda has not removed the physical buttons and knobs for climate controls. Everything still feels easy to operate while driving, without needing to depend fully on the touchscreen.
Safety package stays strong
Honda continues to offer Level 2 ADAS with the City facelift. Safety equipment remains one of the stronger points of this sedan.
Safety features include:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Auto emergency braking
- Lane keep assist
- Lane Watch camera
- 360-degree camera
- Six airbags
- Hill start assist
- Rain sensing wipers
The sedan also gets a reinforced body structure for added protection.
Petrol and hybrid engine options continue
Mechanically, the City remains unchanged. It still uses the same naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine.
- 121 PS power
- 145 Nm torque
- 6-speed manual gearbox
- 7-step CVT option
The strong hybrid version also continues with –
- 126 PS combined output
- e-CVT gearbox
- Claimed mileage of 27.26 km/l
Honda is also offering a five-year warranty for hybrid components.
Variant-wise pricing table
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|SV MT
|Rs 12 lakh
|V MT
|Rs 13.30 lakh
|V CVT
|Rs 14.30 lakh
|ZX MT
|Rs 15.26 lakh
|ZX CVT
|Rs 16.26 lakh
|ZX+ MT
|Rs 16.15 lakh
|ZX+ CVT
|Rs 17.15 lakh
|ZX+ e:HEV
|Rs 21 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom.
Rivals
Competition in the midsize sedan segment remains strong, and the new Honda City will continue to go up against cars like the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.
Interestingly, the segment itself is going through multiple updates right now. The Verna already received a refresh earlier this year, while facelift versions of the Virtus and Slavia are also expected in the near future. Even with stronger competition arriving, the City still holds onto its reputation for smooth petrol performance, rear seat comfort and its fuel-efficient strong hybrid setup.