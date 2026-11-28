Ahead of its much-anticipated India debut, JSW Motors has given its upcoming passenger vehicle business a new identity. The company has officially revealed its brand logo, which will be seen on its vehicles, dealerships and digital platforms. The new emblem also marks an important step towards the company’s first product unveiling, scheduled for December 3, 2026.
Two Forms Come Together in the New Logo
The JSW Motors logo uses two upward-moving forms placed within a continuous elliptical shape. The company says the design takes inspiration from India’s unity in diversity, where different people and cultures come together.
The two forms also represent the relationship between people and technology, along with tradition and progress. The flowing lines have been designed to resemble the movement of a rotating wheel, while their upward direction represents growth.
Some other details of the new brand identity include:
- Primary colours: Black and white
- Secondary colour: Teal
- Design: Two ascending forms within an ellipse
- Inspiration: India’s unity in diversity
- Proportions: Based on the golden ratio
Parth Jindal, who led the brand design initiative, said the identity reflects the confidence and ambitions of a new India.
Combat SUV to Get the New Badge
The new logo will make its first appearance on JSW Motors’ debut SUV, which is scheduled to be unveiled on December 3. The model is expected to be called the Combat and is based on the Jetour T2. It is likely to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
The SUV will be manufactured at JSW Motors’ upcoming greenfield facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.
JSW Motors Partners With ARAI
JSW Motors has also signed an MoU with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The partnership will support several areas of vehicle development, including:
- Vehicle engineering and testing
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
- Battery systems
- Functional safety and cybersecurity
- Homologation and regulatory certification
With its new logo now revealed, JSW Motors is preparing for its first product debut on December 3. More details about the Combat SUV, including its India specifications and pricing, are expected to be announced at the event.