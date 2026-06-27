Honda 0 Alpha EV Interior Spied, India Launch Expected In 2027

Earlier this year, Honda officially commenced testing its new electric SUV on Indian roads. Since then, the test model has been spotted in different parts of the country. Now, fresh spy images from Manali have revealed the cabin for the first time, giving us a better look at what buyers can expect from Honda’s first India-made electric SUV.
Honda 0 Alpha cabin spied
The latest test car gives a clear view of the dashboard. Honda has gone for a clean layout with fewer design elements. The dashboard looks completely different from the cars the brand currently sells in India.
Some key details visible in the spy images include:
- Large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system
- Separate fully digital instrument cluster
- New three-spoke multifunction steering wheel
- Physical buttons placed below the touchscreen
- Minimal dashboard design with clean lines
The touchscreen appears much bigger than the displays available in the Honda City or Elevate. It is also expected to support connected car features, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, navigation and EV-related information.
Physical controls are still present
Many new cars now move almost every function to the touchscreen. Honda has taken a different route.
The centre console still gets physical buttons and switches, which are likely to control the climate system and a few other functions. This should make daily use easier as drivers will not have to depend on the touchscreen for every setting.
Behind the steering wheel, the digital driver’s display appears smaller than the infotainment screen but should show important driving information, battery status and range.
Exterior design remains under wraps
Although the SUV is still covered with heavy camouflage, its overall shape is now easy to notice.
It gets a tall roof, upright stance and a boxy body. At the front, the SUV is expected to feature rectangular LED lighting connected by a slim black panel. The rear section gets a flat tailgate with vertically placed tail lamps and a wide rear windscreen.
The final production version could receive a few styling changes before launch.
Rivals and India launch
Once launched, it will compete with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.
Honda has already confirmed that this electric SUV will be manufactured in India for both domestic buyers and export markets. The model is expected to arrive during FY2026-27, with a market launch likely in 2027.