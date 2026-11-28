Royal Enfield’s electric mobility aspirations are gaining pace as the company prepares to invest heavily in its future electric two-wheeler business. The Chennai-based motorcycle maker has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next seven years. The investment will support electric vehicle development, technology and manufacturing in the state.
Flying Flea Business to Get a Major Push
The investment comes as Royal Enfield expands its electric motorcycle business under the Flying Flea brand. Its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, has already started reaching customers in several Indian cities.
The company is currently expanding the C6’s availability across markets such as:
- Chennai
- Bengaluru
- Kochi
- Hyderabad
- Pune
- Goa
Royal Enfield is also preparing for its next electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea S6, which is expected to be showcased in production form at Motoverse 2026.
Tamil Nadu to Get 500 New Jobs
Tamil Nadu has been an important base for Royal Enfield’s manufacturing and engineering operations for several decades. The company currently has four manufacturing facilities in the state, along with its headquarters and technical centre.
The new investment is expected to generate up to 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
Some key details of the investment are:
|Particulars
|Details
|Total investment
|Rs 1,000 crore
|Investment period
|7 years
|Location
|Tamil Nadu
|Expected employment
|Up to 500 jobs
|Main areas
|EV development, technology and manufacturing
Royal Enfield’s Growing Electric Plans
Royal Enfield currently sells more than one lakh motorcycles every month, with exports accounting for around 10% of its sales. The Classic 350 continues to be its highest-selling motorcycle.
Speaking about the investment, B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield and Managing Director of Eicher Motors, said Tamil Nadu has been central to the company’s engineering and manufacturing operations.
The Rs 1,000 crore commitment gives Royal Enfield additional support for its electric motorcycle plans. With the Flying Flea C6 already reaching multiple cities and the S6 expected to be showcased soon, the company is preparing for a larger role in India’s electric two-wheeler market.