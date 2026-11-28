Finally! Royal Enfield has officially launched the much-awaited Himalayan 750 in India. First unveiled at EICMA 2026 earlier this month, the new adventure motorcycle has entered the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 4,89,490 (ex-showroom, Chennai). It is the company’s first 750cc motorcycle and gets a new twin-cylinder engine, along with several touring and rider assistance features.
Three Variants, Prices Go Up to Rs 6.29 Lakh
Royal Enfield is offering the Himalayan 750 in three configurations. Buyers can choose between cast and spoked wheels, while the top-spec version gets additional touring accessories.
|Variant
|Colour
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Cast wheels
|Aztec Green, Tectonic Black
|Rs 4,89,490
|Spoked wheels
|Viking Bronze, Siberia White
|Rs 5,14,495
|Antarctic Silver
|Antarctic Silver
|Rs 6,29,000
The Antarctic Silver version gets a GIVI touring package with a top box, hard panniers, inner bags and mounting hardware. It also gets heated grips, hand guards and an aluminium sump guard.
New 743cc Twin-Cylinder Engine
The Himalayan 750 uses a 743cc oil-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 55PS at 7,000rpm and 63Nm at 5,000rpm. Royal Enfield claims that 90% of peak torque is available from 3,500rpm.
The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. Other mechanical details include:
- Five riding modes: Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail and Custom
- Ride-by-wire throttle and cruise control
- Adjustable Showa suspension
- 190mm front and 175mm rear suspension travel
- 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels
- 815mm seat height and 224kg kerb weight
Bookings Open December 1
The motorcycle also gets cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control and a TFT Tripper Dash with Google Maps navigation and tyre pressure monitoring. Its fuel tank has a capacity of 17.8 litres.
Motoverse 2026 visitors in Goa can book the Himalayan 750 on November 28 and 29. Bookings for other customers across India will open on December 1 through Royal Enfield dealerships and its official website.
With its new engine, touring equipment and three price options, the Himalayan 750 brings a new addition to Royal Enfield’s adventure motorcycle range.