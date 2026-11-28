The familiar Mini shape now gets an electric upgrade for Indian buyers. Mini has launched the second-generation Cooper SE in India at Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback is available in a single fully loaded variant and is imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU). A special Paul Smith Edition is also on sale at Rs 56.40 lakh. Deliveries are scheduled to start in December 2026.
402km Claimed Range From a 54.2kWh Battery
The new Cooper SE uses a 54.2kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor. The motor produces 218hp and 330Nm of torque. Mini claims a WLTP range of 402km on a full charge.
Here are its main performance details:
- Power: 218hp
- Torque: 330Nm
- Battery capacity: 54.2kWh
- Claimed range: 402km
- 0-100kph: 6.7 seconds
- AC charging: Up to 11kW
- DC fast charging: Up to 95kW
A 10-80% charge using a DC fast charger takes a claimed 30 minutes. An AC charger takes around 5.25 hours for a full charge.
Familiar Mini Styling With a Digital Cabin
The electric hatchback gets round LED headlamps, an octagonal front grille, triangular LED tail-lamps and 17-inch alloy wheels. It measures 3,858mm in length and has a 2,526mm wheelbase.
Inside, the dashboard gets a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen. Other equipment includes a panoramic glass roof, powered front seats, heated steering wheel, head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system and Level 2 ADAS.
Paul Smith Edition Gets Special Details
Priced Rs 2.50 lakh above the standard Cooper SE, the Paul Smith Edition gets cosmetic changes without mechanical upgrades.
- Three colours: Inspired White, Midnight Black and Statement Grey
- Special roof colours with colourful stripes
- 18-inch black alloy wheels
- Paul Smith branding on wheel hubcaps
- Blue contrast stitching inside
- Special floor mats and welcome-light projection
The new Mini Cooper SE brings electric performance and familiar styling together. With its special edition also available, buyers get two versions of the electric hatchback to choose from.