Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Edition Launched at Rs 73.55 Lakh, All 25 Units Sold Out!

Recently, Jeep India brought the highly exclusive Wrangler Whitecap Edition to the Indian market, adding a distinct special iteration of its iconic off-road SUV to the local lineup. The limited-edition model has launched at a price of Rs 73.55 lakh (ex-showroom). However, there is a catch. All 25 units allocated for India have already been sold, even before the launch announcement. So, if you were planning to buy one, you may have missed your chance.
The Wrangler Whitecap Edition is based on the rugged Rubicon variant, distinguished by a unique retro-inspired paint scheme, exclusive exterior styling elements, and refined cabin upgrades.
Price and Availability
Jeep has positioned the premium Whitecap Edition at Rs 73.55 lakh (ex-showroom), which represents a premium of Rs 1.25 lakh over the standard Wrangler Rubicon on which it is based.
The vehicle is part of an extremely restricted global production run of just 250 units, with a mere 25 units allocated for India. Because every single domestic unit has already been booked, it stands as one of the rarest factory iterations of the Wrangler on Indian roads today.
Jeep has also hinted that it could consider bringing the Whitecap Edition back to India in the future, depending on customer interest. For now, though, the initial allocation is completely sold out.
Exterior Gets Mojito Green Paint and White Details
The special edition gets an exclusive Mojito Green exterior shade, paired with Arctic White design elements. The colour combination takes inspiration from the classic Jeep CJ-Universal and its distinctive white roof.
The exterior changes include:
- White hardtop: The roof gets an Arctic White finish that contrasts with the green body.
- Seven-slot grille: The front grille features white detailing.
- 1941 graphics: Side decals refer to the year the original Willys MB Jeep made its debut.
- Body-coloured fenders: The wheel arch cladding matches the exterior paint.
- Rear graphics: A white ‘4 Wheel Drive’ decal adds another special touch.
These changes give the Whitecap Edition its own appearance while retaining the familiar shape of the Wrangler Rubicon.
Cabin Features and Equipment
The interior architecture mirrors the comprehensive equipment list of the standard Rubicon trim, enhanced by two notable practical additions: a factory-integrated dashcam and heavy-duty, reinforced grab handles.
The rest of the premium cabin features include:
- 12.3-inch touchscreen central infotainment system
- 12-way electrically adjustable front seats
- 7-inch digital driver’s display
- 9-speaker Alpine premium audio system with an integrated subwoofer
- Dual-zone automatic climate control, six airbags, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)
For off-road driving, equipment includes heavy-duty Dana axles, an integrated off-road camera, rock rails, reinforced suspension and 17-inch alloy wheels with off-road tyres.
Engine and Specifications
Under the hood, the Whitecap Edition relies on Jeep’s proven 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel-drive system.
|Specification
|Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Edition
|Engine
|2.0-litre turbo-petrol
|Maximum power
|272hp
|Peak torque
|400Nm
|Gearbox
|8-speed automatic
|Drivetrain
|4WD
|Base variant
|Wrangler Rubicon
|Price
|Rs 73.55 lakh
Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Edition: Conclusion
The Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Edition combines the Rubicon’s off-road hardware with exclusive colours and limited-production status. Its Rs 73.55 lakh price places it above the regular Rubicon, while the allocation of just 25 units makes it particularly rare in India. With every unit already sold, interested buyers will have to wait and see whether Jeep decides to bring this special edition back.