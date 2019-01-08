Under INR 2 Lakh: Top 5 Touring Motorcycles

Travelling to far away places on a motorcycle is an experience, words can hardly describe. The joy of meeting new people, greeting new vistas, as two wheels roll and an engine ticks between your legs is something else. If you’re willing, any motorcycle will take you to most places. However, unlike a few years ago, there are ample choices available now which make your long distance tours on a motorcycle effortless and fun. So if you’ve charted a route already and are looking for an ideal machine, here are the top 5 touring motorcycles you can buy in India under INR 2 Lakh.

Built for all roads and no roads. The Royal Enfield Himalayan stays true to that line. We can vouch for its capabilities after having spent time astride one for 1,500 kilometres around the Himalayas. The long travel front forks, big spoked wheels and the comfortable seating position allow you to remain in the saddle all-day long, fatigue free. When the going gets rough, the Himalayan comes into its own, helping you to understand as why did they think of a mountainous name for it at all. Good for a top whack of 120 km/h on the speedometer, the bike can sit at a ton all-day and cruise. It can off-road too, and how! The latest examples display major improvements in build quality and come with the addition of ABS. If you rides are going to be adventurous, look no further.

411 cc | 24.5 bhp | 32 Nm | Fuel tank: 15 litres | INR 1,68,271 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj’s hyper rider is about to get an upgrade. So don’t be jumping as soon as you read this and land up at their dealership. The 2019 Dominar is about to be out in a few weeks and will carry some heavy updates. USD front forks, a double decker exhaust system, a BS VI ready engine, perhaps a bump in power, revised ergonomics to make it long distance friendly, and updated instrumentation and brakes. Expect a marginal price increase too.

373.3 cc | 35 PS | 35 Nm | Fuel tank: 13 litres | INR 1,63,075 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

It is old we agree. But it is still a potent tool if you wish to cover long distances in quick time on a reliable machine. The updated Honda CBR 250 offers some novelty in the form of LED illumination and new graphics. Apart from that, it continues to be an able entry-level sports tourer. Get some saddle bags, another one that sits on the tank and you’re good to go.

249.6 cc | 26.5 PS | 22.9 Nm | Fuel tank: 13 litres | INR 1,68,756 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Fancy riding a wave of torque astride a war-era styled motorcycle? The Bullet 500 is the machine you should be looking at. With that legendary name, what you also get is a motorcycle which can be easily fixed at most places, is rugged and can munch those miles making you feel like two seconds tick as one. Oh and for some reason, girls, women, grown men and men who stopped growing in their heads, love this machine.

499 cc | 27.2 bhp | 41.3 Nm | Fuel tank: 13.5 litres | INR 1,68,756 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

If you like your feet to be forward while seated in a bucket seat, holding dropped down handlebars, the Thunderbird 500 is the bike for you. With a 20-litre fuel tank, you will be able to comfortably skip many bunks and carry enough fuel to places where they are far and few in between. Needless to say, the torquey motor and the relaxed riding position will slow down the clocks in your head.

499 cc | 27.2 bhp | 41.3 Nm | Fuel tank: 20 litres | INR 1,91,147 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)