From Luxury to Lifestyle: Hyundai Sells 1.1 Million Sunroof Cars in India in Just 5 Years

Overview (4 Key Highlights):
- Over 1.1 million sunroof-equipped Hyundai cars sold in India in just 5 years
- In H1 2025, every second Hyundai car sold had a sunroof
- Hyundai now offers sunroofs in 12 out of 14 models, across segments
- Panoramic sunroof localized to boost accessibility and affordability
Introduction: The Sky’s the Limit – Literally
There was a time when spotting a sunroof felt like a rare luxury — something you’d only see on high-end European cars or imported sedans. But fast forward to 2025, and that’s no longer the case. Hyundai has just hit a truly remarkable and uniquely Indian milestone: over 1.1 million sunroof-equipped cars sold in the country — all in just five years.
But this isn’t just about the numbers. It’s a sign of changing times. It reflects how Indian car buyers are dreaming bigger, demanding more, and turning once-luxury features into everyday must-haves. This is a story of aspirations rising sky-high — quite literally, through the sunroof.
Sunroofs Go Mainstream – Hyundai Leads the Charge
What was once considered a flashy, feel-good extra is now a must-have for many. According to Hyundai, over 54% of its cars sold from January to June 2025 came with a sunroof. That’s more than every second car off their showroom floor.
In 2024, that number stood at 52% — already impressive — and it’s only climbing. Clearly, Indian consumers aren’t just chasing affordability anymore; they want the entire experience — comfort, style, and that open-sky feeling.
Sunroof: India’s Favorite Feature
From young first-time buyers to seasoned city commuters, the demand for sunroofs cuts across age and budget brackets. Be it for the thrill of natural light, the touch of ventilation on long drives, or simply the elevated feel of owning something premium — the sunroof has quickly become India’s most aspirational and desirable car feature.
It’s a lifestyle choice, and Indian car owners are proudly embracing it. A sunroof isn’t just about aesthetics anymore — it represents freedom, visibility, and an elevated sense of ownership. With selfie culture, Instagram moments, and open-roof road trips becoming common, sunroof has earned its place as a cult favorite — it’s no longer just a feature, it’s at the heart of what Indian car buyers now expect from a modern driving experience.
Democratizing Premium Features – One Roof at a Time
Hyundai has been instrumental in breaking the price barrier when it comes to sunroofs. Today, 12 of its 14 models offer the feature — not just in top-end trims, but even in mid-spec variants of cars like the i20, Venue, and Exter.
The game-changer? Localization of the panoramic sunroof, which has brought down costs and made it accessible to more buyers. So what used to be a premium luxury is now within reach for first-time car owners and city commuters alike.
More Than Just a Feature – A Lifestyle Choice
According to Mr. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, the rise in sunroof demand is a reflection of India’s changing mindset. “It shows the modern customer’s desire for premium, global experiences in daily driving,” he said. Hyundai’s focus, he added, is to bring cutting-edge global tech to Indian roads at an affordable price point.
And it’s working. The brand has managed to blend value with aspiration, giving buyers the chance to elevate their daily drives with features that were once reserved for the elite.
Quick Stats: Hyundai’s Sunroof Revolution
|Category
|Data/Details
|Milestone Achieved
|1.1 million sunroof cars sold in India
|Period
|Last 5 years
|Sunroof penetration in H1 2025
|54% of all Hyundai cars sold
|Models with sunroof
|12 out of 14
|Panoramic sunroof
|Now localized for better affordability
Conclusion: The Future Looks Bright (and Sunny)
Hyundai’s sunroof milestone is more than just about sales — it’s a reflection of a market that’s growing up fast. Indian car buyers today want more than just a vehicle; they want an experience. And Hyundai seems to have cracked the code.
With localization, clever packaging, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer taste, Hyundai is leading India into an era where even budget-friendly cars come with blue skies and natural light. And if you ask us, the view’s never looked better.