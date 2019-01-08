Hero Motosport Clears Stage 1 Of The 2019 Dakar Rally In A Strong Position

With the 2019 Dakar Rally kicked off, team Hero Motosport rally has started off well. Following an initial Liasion of 247 km, the short, first special stage of 84 km was kicked off in reverse order from Lima to Pisco. All the riders for the team finished the first stage with CS Santosh finishing 20th, Joaquim Rodrigues finishing 23rd and Oriol Mena finishing 14th. With the first day out of the way and all riders safe, they look forward to moving ahead, preparing themselves to ride towards San Juan De Marcona for the first full stage which will be 552 km long, including the liaisons.

C.S Santosh (Comp No: 50): “First day out of the books. I had butterflies in the beginning but it is always like this with the first stage of the Dakar. After the riverbed, there was a lot of dust but I got into my own rhythm. I am very happy to bring the bike home in the first stage and hopefully, this will continue in the next stages as well.”

Oriol Mena (Comp No: 7): “Good Day today overall except for a small incident where I overlooked a small hole on the other side of the first dune and had a touchdown. Well, that’s how this Dakar has started for me, but I am safely back at the bivouac and that’s what matters. Tomorrow will be another day.”

Joaquim Rodrigues (Comp No: 27): “Today was an emotional stage for me. Honestly, I was a little bit nervous starting today, as this was the same stage where I had crashed last year. So I rode tight today, maybe even breaking too much at times to be on the safer side. But I am happy to see the first stage behind me and now I can focus on getting into a good rhythm in the next few stages.”