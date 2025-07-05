Next-Gen Tata Harrier & Safari With AWD Are Set to Redefine Adventure in India!

4-Point Overview:
- Tata is building new-generation Harrier and Safari SUVs with AWD capabilities
- Based on an all-new flexible platform supporting ICE and EV powertrains
- Will feature larger dimensions, new interiors, and upgraded features
- Aiming to restore the iconic Safari’s off-road DNA
Introduction: The Evolution of Icons
Tata Motors is cooking up something big — and bold. The beloved siblings Harrier and Safari are set for a massive transformation, not just in design, but also in what they stand for. Gone are the days of front-wheel-drive limitations. The next-generation models, internally codenamed Taurus (Harrier) and Leo (Safari), are preparing to embrace all-wheel-drive (AWD) tech, bringing back the ruggedness enthusiasts have missed.
A New Platform, A New Attitude
The current Harrier and Safari sit on the Omega Arc, a Land Rover-derived platform that, while solid, had one major drawback — no AWD in ICE form. Tata is now moving beyond that with a new flexible architecture, much like Mahindra’s NFA platform, which will finally allow AWD capability for both ICE and EV versions.
This move doesn’t just widen possibilities — it revives the original Safari’s DNA: adventure, capability, and confidence off the beaten path.
Bigger, Better, and More Versatile
Expect these new SUVs to grow by 100–200mm in length, which means more cabin room — especially for the three-row Safari. Whether it’s family road trips or long off-road hauls, these next-gen models are designed to do it all, with space and comfort in mind.
Additionally, Tata is introducing an upgraded electrical architecture developed with Chinese firm Desay, promising next-gen infotainment, safety, and autonomy features.
Powertrain Lineup: Petrol, Diesel & Electric, All Ready
Under the hood, Tata plans to offer:
- A 1.5L turbo-petrol engine (yet to debut)
- An upgraded 2.0L diesel engine (now under in-house development)
- An evolved all-electric setup (from the current Harrier EV)
With multiple fuel options and the inclusion of AWD, Tata is clearly preparing for a truly versatile future — catering to every kind of SUV buyer.
Sunset to Sunrise: The Return of True Safari Spirit
With AWD coming back, especially for the new-gen Safari, this isn’t just an upgrade — it’s a spiritual revival. The older Safari was admired for its off-road prowess, and Tata’s finally bringing that back for a new generation of drivers who want luxury, tech, and adventure — all in one machine.
What to Expect from the Next-Gen Harrier & Safari
|What’s Coming
|Why It’s Exciting
|Taurus & Leo Codenames
|Sounds like a zodiac power couple – ready to take on anything!
|Fresh Platform
|Think flexibility — supports petrol, diesel, EVs, and yes… AWD is finally onboard.
|AWD Returns
|Big win for enthusiasts. Time to tackle real terrain, not just mall parking lots.
|Engine Options Galore
|From a peppy turbo-petrol to a torquey diesel and a clean EV — all bases covered.
|Bigger Bodies
|Expect extra inches (100–200mm), translating into roomier interiors, especially for Safari.
|Future-Proof Tech
|Co-developed with Desay – think cutting-edge infotainment and semi-autonomous goodies.
|Not Far Off
|No exact dates yet, but 2026-27 looks promising. Start saving!
|The Comeback Story
|This isn’t just new metal – it’s a bold step to recapture the essence of a true SUV.
Conclusion: The Future is Rugged and Refined
While we’ll have to wait a bit before these SUVs hit the roads, one thing’s clear — Tata isn’t just refining its flagships, it’s redefining them. With AWD tech, new-age platforms, expanded interiors, and evolved powertrains, the next-gen Harrier and Safari are being built for a new India that wants it all — power, performance, comfort, and capability.
And this time, they’re not holding back.