July 2025 Car Launches: Game-Changing EVs, Luxury Sedans & More Await!

4 Big Highlights:
- Kia Clavis EV becomes India’s most affordable 7-seater electric MPV
- MG M9 brings limousine-like luxury to electric MPVs
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe returns with a sharper, tech-rich vibe
- Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a fresh MX4 variant for feature-hungry SUV buyers
A Mid-Year Jolt to India’s Auto Scene
Just when you thought 2025 couldn’t get any more electrifying — July brings a lineup of launches that push boundaries, especially in the electric and luxury segments. Whether you’re a weekend warrior, a family road-tripper, or someone who simply loves new tech on four wheels, this month’s launches have something that might just tempt you into a test drive.
Let’s dive into the four biggest unveilings of July 2025.
1. Kia Clavis EV – Budget-Friendly, Family-Ready & Fully Electric
Expected Price: ₹17–21 lakh
Launch Date: July 15, 2025
Kia’s been on a roll this year, and now it’s stepping up the EV game with India’s most affordable 7-seater electric MPV — the Clavis EV. It’s essentially the electrified sibling of the ICE Clavis that launched earlier this summer, but this time, Kia is focusing on silent, sustainable, and smart family mobility.
Under the skin, it’s likely sharing tech with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV — with two battery packs (42kWh & 51.4kWh) and a front-wheel-drive electric motor setup. While the official range hasn’t been revealed yet, expectations are riding high.
And yes, you get all the creature comforts — touchscreen, connected car tech, rear AC vents, and plenty of room for the whole fam. It’s a no-fuss, high-value urban MPV that doesn’t cost the planet — literally.
2. MG M9 – When Electric Gets a Premium Lounge Treatment
Expected Price: ₹65–70 lakh
Launch Date: End of July 2025
If the Clavis EV is about accessibility, the MG M9 is all about experience. Think of it as the electric equivalent of a luxury yacht on wheels.
It packs a massive 90kWh battery with an MG-claimed range of up to 548 km and fast-charging support that’ll give you 30–80% juice in 30 minutes. But the real story? It’s the first electric MPV in India to offer captain seats with massage functions, powered ottomans, and rear recline. Add in a JBL 12-speaker setup, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and a whole suite of Level 2 ADAS — and it’s basically a hotel suite on wheels.
The M9 is India’s boldest take on full-size electric luxury, and it might just make you rethink what MPVs are meant for.
3. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (2025) – Back With More Style & Swag
Expected Price: ₹45–47 lakh
Launch Date: Mid-July 2025
BMW is bringing sexy back — quite literally — with the facelifted 2 Series Gran Coupe. This isn’t just a small update; the front-end is now sharper, the taillamps sleeker, and those new alloys? Pure eye candy.
Inside, the cabin gets a 10.25-inch curved digital display, ambient lighting, and soft-touch everything. The heart? A 1.5L turbo-petrol engine paired with BMW’s smooth-shifting transmission — sporty yet efficient for city cruising.
This new 2 Series is for those who want a luxury badge, a nimble footprint, and enough flair to stand out in the corporate parking lot.
4. Mahindra XUV 3XO MX4 – Value-Driven Tech Gets a Boost
Expected Price: ₹9–14 lakh
Launch Date: Early July 2025
The XUV 3XO already shook up the compact SUV market earlier this year. But Mahindra isn’t stopping. They’ve now added a new MX4 variant, designed for buyers who want “a little more” — without blowing the budget.
Positioned between the MX3 and AX5, the MX4 brings in features like a bigger infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual-tone alloys, and a rear camera. The engine lineup stays the same — 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel — but the appeal gets a solid bump thanks to enhanced tech at an accessible price.
If you’re in the market for a smart, feature-rich SUV under ₹12 lakh, this new variant just made the decision tougher (or easier?).
July 2025 Launch Lineup – At a Glance
|Model
|Type
|Highlights
|Price Range
|Launch Date
|Kia Clavis EV
|Electric MPV
|7-seater, budget-friendly, 2 battery options
|₹17–21 lakh
|July 15, 2025
|MG M9
|Luxury EV MPV
|90kWh battery, captain seats, 548 km range, ADAS
|₹65–70 lakh
|End of July
|BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
|Luxury Sedan
|Sleeker design, curved display, turbo-petrol engine
|₹45–47 lakh
|Mid-July
|Mahindra XUV 3XO MX4
|Compact SUV
|Mid-range variant, wireless CarPlay, new infotainment
|₹9–14 lakh
|Early July
The Final Word: A Month That Signals a Shift
July 2025 isn’t just about new cars — it’s a signpost for what Indian auto buyers are craving next. Electrification is moving from premium to practical, luxury is getting bolder and more tech-savvy, and SUVs? Well, they continue to evolve with smarter feature sets.
Whether you’re planning your next upgrade or just enjoy staying in the know, this month’s launches prove that India’s auto industry is shifting gears — and it’s doing it with confidence.
So… what’s catching your eye this month?