2025 Bajaj Dominar 250 & 400 Launched in India: More Than Just an Update, It’s a Ride Redefined

Top 4 Takeaways:
- Dominar 400 gets ride-by-wire tech with 4 riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport & Off-Road
- Dominar 250 gets ABS-controlled ride modes — a first for its segment
- Both bikes now feature a crystal-clear bonded glass LCD dash from the NS400Z
- Priced at ₹1.91 lakh for Dominar 250 and ₹2.38 lakh for Dominar 400 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Let’s Get Real — Why This Update Feels Different
When Bajaj first rolled out the Dominar, it wasn’t just launching a motorcycle — it was offering a passport to freedom for riders who dared to go beyond the city lights. And now in 2025, Bajaj has kept that spirit alive with a refresh that isn’t about flashy bodywork or sticker jobs. It’s about functional touring upgrades that matter when the miles start adding up.
The Dominar 250 and 400 have always been about everyday practicality with a long-distance attitude. This year’s update? It leans in even harder on that.
Dominar 400: Tech That Talks to the Rider
The big brother in the Dominar family just got smarter. The headline change is the introduction of ride-by-wire — giving you four ride modes that adapt to the road beneath your tyres:
- Road: Balanced throttle response for daily riding
- Rain: Smooth, gentle inputs when the skies open up
- Sport: Snappy and sharp — twist and launch
- Off-Road: Tamed for loose surfaces and trails
With 40 bhp and 35 Nm still coming from the 373cc engine, what’s changed isn’t the numbers — it’s how the bike delivers them. Whether you’re hammering highways or taking a backroad detour, the 400 now talks your language better.
Dominar 250: More Confidence, Same Thrill
The baby Dominar doesn’t play catch-up either. While it sticks with a mechanical throttle, it now comes with 4 ABS modes — which is honestly a big win at this price. This means whether you’re weaving through urban traffic or doing a weekend sprint to the hills, braking is now smarter and more adaptable.
With 27 bhp and 23.5 Nm from its 248.8cc motor, the 250 isn’t built to chase lap times — it’s built to go far, and make you fall in love with every single kilometre.
Touring Just Got Easier — Without Aftermarket Hassles
Bajaj clearly knows what their riders crave. This year’s Dominar lineup now features:
- A brand-new bonded glass LCD dash, lifted straight from the NS400Z. Clean visuals, glare-free, and just damn premium.
- Redesigned handlebars for a more upright, wrist-friendly posture during long rides.
- A factory-fit GPS mount on the rear carrier — no zip ties or hacks needed anymore.
This isn’t about flexing tech. It’s about removing friction between you and the open road.
Performance at a Glance
|Specs
|Dominar 250
|Dominar 400
|Engine
|248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
|373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
|Power
|27 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
|40 bhp @ 8,800 rpm
|Torque
|23.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|35 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed + slipper clutch
|6-speed + slipper clutch
|Ride Modes
|4 ABS-based
|4 Ride-by-Wire (Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road)
|Display
|Color LCD bonded glass
|Color LCD bonded glass
|GPS Mount
|Yes
|Yes
How Much Do They Cost?
|Model
|Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi)
|Dominar 250
|₹1,91,654
|Dominar 400
|₹2,38,682
For what they offer, these prices keep the Dominar twins right where they belong — at the sweet spot between affordability and adventure.
Bajaj’s Message Hits Home: This Is Not Just an Upgrade
At the launch, Sarang Kanade, President of Bajaj’s Motorcycle Business Unit, summed it up in a way that struck a chord:
“The Dominar is more than a machine – it’s a gateway to real-world experiences. Traveling imparts knowledge that books cannot. It reveals character, builds resilience, and opens your world. The 2025 Dominar range is not just an upgrade, it’s a declaration — the road belongs to those who don’t hold back.”
And that right there? That’s what makes this launch special. It’s not just about specs. It’s about fueling stories. About those solo rides that change your perspective, and the saddle time that turns into soul time.
Closing Thoughts: A Refresh That Understands the Rider
The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 250 and 400 don’t try to be everything for everyone. Instead, they stay true to what riders love them for — accessibility, comfort, performance, and now, smarter tech.
If you’re someone who’s been dreaming of hitting the highway on weekends or pushing yourself out of your comfort zone one ride at a time — this update is for you.
The Dominars aren’t just back. They’re better equipped, more intuitive, and still unapologetically rider-first.