Jaguar Land Rover India Beats Adverse Market Conditions To Register 16% Growth

Registering tremendous growth in the calendar year of 2018, Jaguar Land Rover India sold 4,596 units, Compared to last year, when the brand shifted 3,954 units. This has resulted in a sales growth of 16% for the brand. The growth was accelerated by as many as 10 new products which were launched in the period of 12 months. More than 50% of the sales were driven by SUVs, including the Jaguar F-Pace which is Jaguar’s first ever SUV. Other SUVs in the portfolio of Land Rover like the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque also join their sibling, the F-Pace. The XE and XF sedans also busy ringing the cash registers.

New products like the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque Convertible, the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, Jaguar F-PACE in 2.0-litre petrol and the 50th-anniversary Jaguar XJ 50 made their debut in the said calendar year. 2018 also saw the introduction of brand new features and technologies in the cars of the English manufacturer. InControl Apps suite called Protect, Remote Premium and Secure Tracker on the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Discovery. Jaguar Land Rover Financial Services, a white label financial services program for wholesale and retail of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles was also introduced for the benefit of customers and retailers.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said: “The auto industry faced strong headwinds in 2018, especially in the second half with tight liquidity conditions, increased upfront insurance costs and increased lending rates. Despite that, the growth of Jaguar Land Rover in India has been very encouraging for us and we continue to focus on strong product launches and ever-improving customer experience in 2019 for the two iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover.”