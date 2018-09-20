The New C-Class Launched in India in Three Variants, Starts from INR 40.00 Lakhs
Mercedes Benz launched the new fifth generation of the baby merc, as it is affectionately called, in India at a press event in Delhi. The new C-Class features over 6,500 new parts compared to the pre-facelift version and over 50 percent changes from the initial C-Class range. The C-Class has always been a favourite choice of the Indian market due to its perfect amalgam of amazing driving dynamics and state of the art luxury. Offered in three variants, the C 220 d Progressive, the C 220 d Prime and the C 300 d AMG Line the new C-Class will use the new BS-VI compliant the four-cylinder OM 654 diesel engine. While the C 220 d line is offered at dealerships across the country, the C 300 d will be offered in the fourth quarter of this year.
Having sold over 30,500 units since its inception in India, the C-Class is one of the most selling models of the German manufacturer. A new colour option called Mojave Silver, along with the standard range of colours offered with the previous generation car. While both the C 220 d and C 300 d use the same 1950 cc four-cylinder diesel engine, they both feature a different stage of tune. In the C 220 d, the motor makes 194 hp at 3800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 1600 – 2800 rpm and in the C 300 d the engine produces 245 hp at 4200 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 1600 – 2400 rpm. The motor is mated to a 9-speed Gtronic gearbox and the cars have a top speed of 232 km/h and 250 km/h respectively.
The insides of the C-Class have also been enhanced, the car now gets a new 10.25-inch media display screen and new generation telematics. The C 220 d Prime will also get a 64 colour ambient light system, NGT 5.5 smartphone integration and an open pore walnut wood trim. The top of the line C 300 gets additional equipment which includes multibeam LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a new generation flat-bottom steering wheel and two upholstery colour options, Saddle Brown and Black. Prices of the new C-Class are, INR 40.00 Lakhs, INR 44.25 Lakhs and INR 48.50 Lakhs for the 220 d Progressive, the C 220 d Prime and the C 300 d AMG Line respectively. Mercedes will also offer a service package for the new C-Class, the prices for a two-year pack start from INR 72,700.
So here is the new C-Class which will compete primarily against the other two German entry-level sedans, the BMW 3-Series, which also may get an update soon and the Audi A4. Do keep watching this space for a detailed review of the baby merc which shall hit the Motoroids garage pretty soon.