Cleveland CyleWerks Opens its First Dealership in Navi Mumbai and Launches the Ace Deluxe & Misfit Motorcycles

Cleveland CyleWerks inaugurated their first dealership in Navi Mumbai, they also launched two motorcycles called the Ace Deluxe and Misfit. These motorcycles come mated to a 229cc Single cylinder OHV air-cooled engine that produces 15.4 bhp of power @ 7,000 rpm and 16 Nm of torque @ 6000 rpm. Both these motorcycles come mated to a 5-speed gearbox and are available with an electric & kick start. The Ace Deluxe will be available for a price of Rs. 2.24 Lakhs while the Misfit would be available for Rs. 2.49 lakhs ex-showroom Pune. On September 20 2018, Cleveland CycleWerks announced the launch of its first dealership in Vashi that’ll be spread over 1000 sq. feet and is located at Mahavir Arcade, Plot 286, Sector 28, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The brand currently sells its products worldwide and has its distribution in 23 countries.

According to Sangram Patil, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Cleveland CycleWerks India, “Cleveland CycleWerks motorcycles provide a complete biking lifestyle experience to enthusiasts all over the world and in order to serve the ever-growing clientele with the same enthusiasm and passion, we are proud to announce launch of Cleveland CycleWerks showroom in Vashi. With our vision of providing our customers with the best Cleveland CycleWerks motorcycle experience possible – from initial contact onward, our partnership with Mantram in Vashi is very significant and reflects Cleveland CycleWerks efforts to connect with our consumers and provide high-quality services that equal our international standards. Cleveland CycleWerks promises to offer exceptional service, ride experience and thereby create exceptional value for all our stakeholders.”

Cleveland CycleWerks (CCW) was born in Cleveland Ohio USA in 2009. Founder and CEO Scott Colosimo at the time had the vision to be able to create a motorcycle with a custom feel and is easy to customize while promising to retain a maintenance schedule of a modern motorcycle. Since founded in 2009 until today, CCW has numerous branches in 23 countries in the world. Their motorcycles will be brought in through the CKD route and will be assembled in their plant located in Pune. The motorcycle will also be offered with a 2 year, unlimited kilometre warranty.

Pranav Desai, Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cleveland CycleWerks India said, “I hope that the dealership will help riders feel unrestricted in their daily routine and help them enjoy the true spirit of biking”. We’re inviting like-minded, passionate business people to join us as we drive this change across India. If you are passionate about biking and resonate with our brand ethos, then you are more than welcome to come to join us with proven model and learnings from the hundreds of dealerships we have set up across the US and Canada and 23 other countries from Australia to Switzerland and Slovakia to South Africa, you will soon be on the road to high returns”, he further added.