Mercedes Benz to Launch the E-Class All Terrain on 28 September

Estate cars have never been a hit in the Indian market, buyers looking for more space would always end up buying an SUV, so our market never saw a good range of estate cars on offer. Mercedes however, has plans to bring in the E-Class All-Terrain estate to our market, at an estimated price of INR Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom), on 28 September this year. The E-Class is currently offered in two body styles, a long wheelbase version and a standard wheelbase version. The all-terrain will be based on the standard wheelbase variant of the E-Class. mercedes benz e class all terrain 25

Under the long bonnet is a BS-VI compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motor which makes 194 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, power is sent to all four wheels via the company’s 4-MATIC all-wheel-drive system. The car will come with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and air suspension. Apart from that, the car gets 19-inch wheels and a total of 5 driving modes which includes an all-terrain mode as well. Being an estate with a large overhang, the car gets a huge boot which can swallow up to 1,820 litres of luggage with the rear seats folded. The interior of the car is pretty much like the E-Class sedan which the All-Terrain is based on. 

Badged to E 220 d All-Terrain, the car would go against the Volvo V90 Cross Country one of the other few estate cars available in our market. There are no reports of Mercedes offering the All-Terrain with different engine options, we sure would love a 6 cylinder engine which would offer much more performance and enhance the driving experience. Keep looking at this space for more updates. 

