VIDEO: New BMW 3-Series Spotted Undergoing Emission Tests in Pune

To be unveiled to the world next month at the Paris Auto Show, the new generation 3-series would definitely make its way to India very soon. How do we know you ask? A recent video posted on a Team-BHP forum reveals a camouflaged test mule cruising around in the city of Pune. A device installed at the rear, connected to the exhaust tail-pipe indicates that the car could be undergoing some emission tests before making its way to the country. While both its main competitors, the C-Class and A4 have already undergone major changes, it is about time the German manufacturer gives the little sedan a change.

The new generation, codenamed G20, 3-series will be lighter than the current generation 3-series and will retain the diesel and petrol engines which are currently used. The power figures may be tweaked up a notch to bring out more of the sporty character and enhance the driving experience, a thing that Beemers are loved for. The exterior changes are quite well hidden by the camouflage wrap but as per sources, the car will get sharper lines and tighter curves while retaining the beloved BMW kidney-shaped grille.

Sometime back, BMW teased us with a video of the car undergoing some test runs at the Nurburgring race track, which is an ultimate testing ground for vehicles of any calibre. There is no news as to when exactly the car will come to the Indian market but we do expect it to be very soon after the world debut next month. Keep looking at this space for more news on the new 3-series as and when new developments are seen.