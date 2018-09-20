Two Riders on a Suzuki Intruder FI Complete a 5600 Kilometre Journey Through Three Countries

The Suzuki Intruder FI was the bike of choice for Abhishek Mishra and Sonia Jain to endure a 5600-kilometre journey across 3 countries as a part of the Suzuki Brotherhood Tri-cultural ride. The ride was flagged off at India Gate, Delhi on Independence Day, the riders passed through Lucknow, Patna, Nagrakata, Guwahati, Dimapur and Imphal in India and entered Myanmar border from Tamu with Keng Tung being their last stop in the scenic country travelling to Bangkok via Sukhothai. The ride was made possible by a Friendship Expressway Corridor which connects the three countries.

The riders, three times Ironman title winner, Abhishek Mishra and competitive motorcyclist and an adventure traveller, Sonia Jain took this journey head on and we congratulate them for coming through this adventure which concluded on September 7 in the city of Bangkok. We also appreciate the Suzuki Intruder FI to providing the riders with enough support to endure this long journey, proving its prowess by completing such a challenge.

Mr Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We congratulate Abhishek Mishra and SoniaJain on their achievement of completing the Tri-Cultural ride in the stipulated time and spreading the message of brotherhood and friendship. Travelling through multiple cities, culture and nationalities, it is an honour for Suzuki Motorcycle India to be a part of their journey in this expedition. At Suzuki, it is our continuous endeavour to offer products which are an extension of our customer’s personality. We are committed to offering quality products which provide comfort and reliability.” on the completion of Suzuki’s Brotherhood Tri-cultural ride.