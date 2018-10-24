Spied: New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Launch Next Month

The next generation of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is going to be launched next month, which is now longer and wider than the outgoing model. Based on the ‘HEARTECT’ platform, the Ertiga will continue to be offered in petrol and diesel options. Aimed to offer a more premium experience, we believe it will only be sold at the company’s Nexa outlets. It pretty much retains the shape of the outgoing model but gets a larger window area. New lights and chrome application give a premium and much more sporty appeal. Bookings for the MPV are now open for a booking amount of INR 15,000.

The MPV shares its platform with the Baleno and Swift hatchback. On the inside, the premium theme continues, you get a redesigned dashboard which looks better than before. Also present is a touchscreen infotainment system which will act as a screen for the reverse camera. The new Ertiga will also get an automatic climate control system which will keep the cabin cool. The added 99 mm of length has added some more legroom, especially for the third-row passengers. Larger windows will also add a sense of space in the cabin. As the trend goes for all new Maruti cars, expect dual airbags and ABS as standard on all trim levels.

The all new Ertiga will use the brand new 1.5-litre K15B engine which was introduced in the facelifted Ciaz. The engine will be tuned a smidgen more than 100 HP and 138 Nm of torque and also get the smart hybrid system. The other engine on offer would be the 1.3-litre diesel motor which should be good for 88 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Both the engines will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission. We may see a four-speed automatic gearbox as an option in the petrol variant. Once out, it will be interesting to stack the car against a new competitor, the Mahindra Marazzo.

