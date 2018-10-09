Maruti Suzuki Comes up with a ‘Service Festival’ This Festive Season

While many manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki as well, are introducing limited edition models of their certain models, Maruti Suzuki is taking things another step further. They are coming up with a ‘Service Festival’ at all of its dealerships across the country. This scheme is aimed to uplift the festive mood by offering customers with a host of offers, special discounts and ‘scratch and win vouchers’ from October 10th to November 11th, 2018. Maruti Suzuki is the largest car company in the Indian market and this step will attract many more customers to its showrooms.

Maruti Suzuki attends about 55,000 customers every day across its wide network of dealerships across the country and it has become a common name in every Indian household. It is this widespread network and great aftersales service that makes Maruti Suzuki the largest car maker in the country. This service festival will offer unique benefits to the customers which include offers on extended warranty, parts, and accessories and complimentary dry wash for their cars. Sounds quite exciting, so go rush to your nearest Suzuki dealer and avail these wonderful benefits.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service) Maruti Suzuki India said, “With customer delight at the core of our business strategy, the Service Festival is a perfect platform to establish strong connect with our customers across India and be a part of their celebrations. This initiative will benefit customers in maintaining their vehicle health with special offers and complimentary services. We are confident that the initiative will be cherished by the customers and will surely add to their festive joy.” What do you think about such schemes? Do you think more manufacturers should come up with such ideas? Let us know in the comments below.