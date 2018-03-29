Ducati Completes Three Years In India; Plans To Launch Four, All New Products In 2018

Ducati India has completed three years in the Indian market. The journey that began in March 2015 with its first dealership in Delhi–NCR, rapidly expanded to all major metros in the country. During the first three years, Ducati has cultivated a strong and robust community of Ducatisti and now caters to customers across all geographies in the market through its dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi & Kolkata.

Ducati will be launching four all new products in India to further solidify its product portfolio.However, the Company has remained tight-lipped about the list of products that would reach the Indian market in 2018. We expect the upcoming Ducati motorcycle list for the Indian market to include the new Multistrada 1260, the Scrambler 1100 and the all new Panigale V4 in the Indian market. As reported earlier, bookings for the new Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S have already commenced in the Indian market.

Read all about:

With consumer centric customised offerings such as unlimited kilometres roadside assistance, Ever Red – a two year extended warranty programme & Ducati Financial Services offering 0% rate of interest on select models, Ducati India has been constantly endeavouring to add more value to the Ducati buying and ownership experience.

Over the past three years, Ducati India has focussed on building a holistic ecosystem of products & services with carefully tailored offerings for consumers in India. This year, to further elevate the Ducati ownership experience, Ducati India will roll out several rider training programmes and engagement for the Ducatisti, under the Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) brand.