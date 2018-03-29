New Volvo XC60 Named ‘World Car Of The Year 2018’

The new Volvo XC60 mid-size SUV has been named World Car of the Year 2018 at the New York Auto Show. The XC60 also scooped the prestigious North American Utility of the Year Award earlier this year, while the XC40 small SUV was named European Car of the Year at the Geneva Motor Show. The World Car of the Year win is the first in this competition for Volvo Cars, the premium car maker.

The new Volvo XC60

In the new XC60, Euro NCAP’s best overall performer in 2017, Volvo’s City Safety Autonomous Emergency Braking system has been enhanced with steering support for when automatic braking alone may not help avoid a potential collision. In addition, Oncoming Lane Mitigation with Steer Assist helps mitigate head-on collisions, and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Steer Assist functionality has been added to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.

XC60 T8 Inscription

The XC60 is available with a range of diesel and petrol engines, as well as Volvo Cars’ award-winning T8 Twin Engine petrol plug-in hybrid at the top of the powertrain range, delivering 390hp and acceleration from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

The new Volvo XC60

These two accolades come hot on the heels of Håkan Samuelsson, President and CEO of Volvo Cars winning the World Car Person of the Year recognition, awarded by the same panel of international media in Geneva earlier this month. Samuelsson was given this inaugural award in recognition of his work in driving the success of Volvo Cars in recent years.