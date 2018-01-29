OFFICIAL: New Ducati Panigale V4 India Bookings Commence

Ducati has announced the start of bookings for the new Panigale V4 in India. The new Ducati Panigale V4 will be available in two variants; the Panigale V4 and the Panigale V4 S.

In 2018, the Panigale V4 will be limited to 20 units in India and each of these reservation made before May 31, will include an exclusive numbered memorabilia on delivery. On top of that, the first two customers to buy the Panigale V4 will win a sponsored Ducati Riding Experience racetrack course that will be held in June 2018 in Malaysia at the Sepang MotoGP circuit. Under the supervision of professional instructors, the two participants will learn how to get the most out of their Panigale V4 under different riding conditions.

The Panigale V4 is the first production Ducati motorcycle to mount a 4-cylinder engine, derived directly from the MotoGP Desmosedici. The Desmosedici Stradale engine is a 1,103 cc 90-degree V4 with Desmodromic timing, delivering a maximum of 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 123 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm.

The Panigale V4 S features an electronic package which includes ABS Cornering Bosch EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Quick shift up & down, Engine Brake Control EVO and Ducati Electronic Suspension EVO. All these controls are incorporated in the three new Riding Modes (Race, Sport and Street) and can be adjusted. The S variant also mounts Öhlins suspension featuring the Smart EC 2.0 system with a new adjustment interface and top-drawer components such as forged aluminium wheels and the lithium ion battery.

The Panigale V4 and V4 S have been launched at an introductory price of INR 20,53,000 and INR 25,29,000 (Ex-showroom India) respectively, with deliveries scheduled to start in July 2018.