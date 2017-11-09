EICMA 2017 : New 2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 And Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Unveiled

For 2018, the Multistrada gets an upgrade with the new Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) 1262 cu cm engine, new chassis, more advanced electronics, and an aesthetic update that includes new fairing panels and lighter, sportier looking wheels. With its four souls, many new features and Riding Modes, the Multistrada 1260 brings a whole new level of performance, ease of riding, comfort and fun.

The 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine is Euro 4 approved and is claimed to give ample low-to-mid range torque for even better rideability in everyday use. With 85% of the torque available at 3,500 rpm, delivery at 5,500 rpm is 18% higher compared to the predecessor model. This means the Multistrada 1260 offers the highest torque output in its class at 4,000 rpm, i.e. in the most frequently used rpm range.

Controlling the power delivery is made easy by the new Ride-by-Wire system which is aimed to deliver smoother throttle control, combined with the smoother, more accurate up and downshifting offered by the DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) Up & Down which significantly improves the riding experience.

The updated chassis, with a longer swinging arm and wheelbase and revised geometry up front, makes for sharper handling in curves, and ensures full stability even when riding two-up at full load with the side panniers.

It’s equipped with latest electronics too. The Bosch IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) controls Cornering ABS, the Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) functionality incorporated in the full LED headlight of the Multistrada S, and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC). Both DWC and DTC feature rider-settable 8-level sensitivity and can be disabled. The Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) has been included as standard on the Multistrada 1260. Lastly, the Bosch IMU inertial platform also interacts with the semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution control system featured on the Multistrada 1260 S.

All models feature Cruise Control for the rider to set the desired cruise speed from the controls incorporated in the switchgear on the left handlebar. On the S version, a Bluetooth module is included as standard. This activates the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and can connect the bike to a smartphone for user-friendly control of basic functions such as receiving incoming calls, notification of text messages, or playing music via the handlebar controls. The corresponding information is displayed on the new TFT dashboard, unrivalled in terms of user interface and ease of viewing.

The Multistrada 1260 comes with a new Hands Free system for enhanced security and also offers long maintenance intervals. With an oil change required every 15,000 km and a “Desmo Service” every 30,000 km, Multistrada owners will be able to enjoy even the longest trips with full peace of mind.

Multistrada 1260

Colour

Ducati Red with grey frame and black wheels

Features

Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262 cc engine

Bosch IMU: Inertial Measurement Unit

Bosch-Brembo 9.1ME Cornering ABS system

320-mm front brake discs with Brembo 4-piston radial callipers

Electronic cruise control

Riding Modes

Ride-by-Wire

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)

Ducati Traction Control (DTC)

Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)

Rider seat with adjustable height

LCD instrument panel

Multistrada 1260 S (and Multistrada 1260 S D-Air)

Colours

Ducati Red with grey frame and black wheels

Iceberg White with grey frame and gold coloured wheels (Multistrada 1260 S only)

Volcano Grey with grey frame and gold coloured wheels (Multistrada 1260 S only)

Features

Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262 cc engine

Bosch IMU: Inertial Measurement Unit

Bosch-Brembo 9.1ME Cornering ABS system

330 mm front brake discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial callipers

Electronic cruise control

Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)

Riding Modes

Ride-by-Wire

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)

Ducati Traction Control (DTC)

Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up&Down

Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)

Rider seat with adjustable height

Electronic semi-active Sachs Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution suspension system

Full LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL)

Instrument panel with 5” full colour high-resolution TFT screen specifically designed for motorcycle applications

D|Air system (Multistrada 1260 S D|Air only)

Personalisation Packs

Touring Pack: heated grips, side panniers and centre stand

Sport Pack: road-legal exhaust (homologated only for EU) Ducati Performance by Termignoni and carbon fibre front mudguard, CNC machined billet aluminium brake and clutch reservoir caps

Urban Pack: top case, tank bag with lock and USB hub

Enduro Pack: supplementary LED lights and Ducati Performance components by Touratech: engine protection bars, radiator guard, oil sump guard, bigger kickstand base and off-road footpegs

Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

The Pikes Peak version draws its inspiration from the legendary American hill climb race. The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, also known as the “The Race to the Clouds”, is held in an area of the Rocky Mountains some 16 km west of Colorado Springs. A distance of 20 kilometres separates the starting line, at an altitude of 2,862 metres, from the finishing line at 4,300 m. Ducati has already won the challenging hill climb three times.

Developed on the technical foundations of the Multistrada 1260 S, the Pikes Peak version benefits from the 1262 cc Euro 4 compliant Ducati Testastretta DVT engine and new chassis dimensions, which include a new front end geometry and a longer swingarm. Along with a race-inspired colour scheme, the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak comes equipped with new forged aluminium wheels, which are lighter than those of the Multistrada 1260 S. In addition, the bike is fitted with the Öhlins fork and Öhlins TTX36 shock, which can both be adjusted mechanically.

In addition to the silencer and nose fairing, fitted as standard, a carbon fibre Ducati Performance silencer by Termignoni (EU type-approved) and a low racing-type carbon fibre screen are also available for the Pikes Peak version. Further carbon fibre components include the front mudguard, hands free cover and front side panels, while the red-stitched seat has been specially designed to bring out this Multistrada’s racing spirit.

The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak is equipped as standard with the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), developed by Bosch, which dynamically measures pitch and roll angles and acceleration along the 3 axes, raising performance and safety standards even further. Equipped with Cornering ABS, Cornering Lights (DCL) on the full-LED headlight, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) and Cruise Control, the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak is a concentrate of technology that also features, as standard, a Bluetooth module; the latter, via the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), lets riders connect the bike to a smartphone and manage key multimedia functions (incoming calls, text messaging, music) via the switchgears and display information on the TFT dashboard, which has been renewed both in terms of graphics and logic.

Like other bikes in the family, the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak can mount one or more Ducati Performance accessory packages. Also available – in addition to individual items – are the Touring Pack (which includes heated grips, panniers and centre stand), the Urban Pack (with top case, tank bag with tank lock and USB hub to charge electronic devices), the Enduro Pack (consisting of supplementary LED lights and Ducati Performance components by Touratech: engine crash bars, radiator crash bars, sump guard, a broader kickstand base and off-road footpegs).

Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

Colours

Pikes Peak livery, Ducati red chassis and black wheel rims

Equipment