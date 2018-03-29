Toyota Yaris India Launch Likely on April 18, 2018

A new report suggests that Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM), the Indian arm of the Japanese automobile manufacturer is all set to launch the Yaris sedan on April 18, 2018. The Yaris made its debut in the country when it was showcased last month at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

It is believed that a few Toyota dealers have already begun accepting bookings for the Yaris against an amount of INR 50,000. The mid-size sedan from Toyota will source power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine which will be the only engine option available at the time of the launch. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 106 hp while the peak torque is rated 140 Nm. Transmission options will include a six speed manual unit as standard while a seven speed CVT unit with paddle shifters will be available as an option.

Toyota India had recently released a teaser video of the upcoming Yaris mid-size sedan revealing a few segment first features that will be available on the model. These features include hand gesture control for the instrument cluster, electrically adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, roof mounted HVAC vents for the second row and a 4.2 inch TFT MID cluster.

A few other highlights of the new Toyota Yaris include LED DRLs, automatic projector headlamps, disc brakes on all four corners, front parking sensor, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rain sensing wipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), seven inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adjustable rear centre headrest, Hill Start-Assist Control (HSC) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC). Once launched in India, the 2018 Toyota Yaris will rival the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento.

Source: Autocar