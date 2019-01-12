Cars Which Offer More Than 2 Airbags Between INR 10 – 15 Lakh

Airbags are quite an important and useful feature when it comes to your safety in a vehicle. Indian car makers have started taking safety seriously, and now, almost every new car comes with at least a driver side balloon as standard. While it is appreciable to see airbags making their way to all cars, here we are exploring the examples which come with more than two airbags. All these examples are available between INR 10 Lakh to INR 15 Lakh Ex-showroom.

The feature-packed practical sedan from Hyundai, the Verna goes against the likes of the Honda City, Skoda Rapid and some more in the Indian market. The car comes with ABS and dual airbags as standard across all trim levels. If you want additional airbags, a total of 6 of them, you will have to upgrade to the SX(O) variant, which is available with both petrol and diesel engines. Prices of the SX(O) variant start from INR 11,62,118

While many manufacturers are still struggling to provide us 2 standard airbags, this Toyota takes it up a notch by offering a whopping 7 airbags as standard. This fact just goes to prove the seriousness Toyota takes in terms of safety. Prices of the Yaris start at INR 9.29 Lakh

The German entry-level sedan recently got endowed with two additional airbags. While the competition boasts of offering 6 airbags on top-end trims, the Vento gets a maximum of 4 in the range-topping Highline plus variant only. Also, this variant is only available with the DSG automatic gearbox, no manual. Prices start at INR 12,68,000

The most well known sedan in this segment, the Honda City offers as many as 6 airbags in the top end ZX variant. This variant is available in with both petrol and diesel engines. Moreover, the petrol engine can be equipped with a CVT gearbox as an option. The lower variants, however, do come with dual airbags and ABS as standard. Prices of the ZX variant start at INR 12,99,000.

The compact SUV from Ford not only boasts of solid built quality but also comes packed with features. Just like most other cars in this list, the Ecosport also offers as many as 6 airbags in the Titanium+ and S variants of the SUV. The price of the 6 airbags equipped Ecosport starts at INR 10,52,400 and goes all the way till INR 11,35,700.

Mahindra’s latest entry to the sub-4-metre segment of cars, the Mahindra XUV 300 has not been launched yet. Mahindra has confirmed that the car would be offered with a maximum of 7 airbags. As mentioned, since the car has not been launched yet we can not tell you as to which variant will get all 7 of them but we expect it to come in the top end W8 variant only. Also, the prices are not out yet but Mahindra claims that the XUV 300 will compete with cars in the INR 8-12 Lakh price bracket.

The most popular vehicle in its segment, the Hyundai Creta offers dual airbags as standard on all its variants. However, its top-spec SX(O) trim offers 6 airbags – Dual front, front seat side- impact and side curtain airbags. Available with both petrol and diesel engine options, this trim is only offered with a manual gearbox. Prices for the SX (O) petrol start at INR 13.66 lakh, while the diesel asks for ten thousand above INR 15 lakh.