The Honda City Gets New Colours And A Feature Packed ZX MT Trim Level

Since its launch in 1999, the Honda City has been the go-to premium sedan in India in its segment. To keep loyalists happy, the latest generation will now get a new variant- ZX MT (Petrol), and Honda is offering two new colour options – Radiant Red Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic for all the models. Moreover, preparing for the upcoming regulations, Honda will now provide rear parking sensors as standard across all trim levels. The City was earlier offered in a total of 6 trim levels – SV, V and VX for both petrol and diesel engines and V, VX and ZX with a CVT gearbox and petrol engine.

The newly introduced trim level, ZX MT (Petrol) boasts of a number of additional features. Here’s what you get:

6 Airbags – Dual SRS Airbags for Driver & Front Passenger, Front Side & Side Curtain Airbags

LED package – Integrated LED Daytime Running Lamp, Advanced Inline LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED Rear Combi Lamps, LED license plate lamps, Trunk Lid Spoiler with LED

Electric Sunroof with One-Touch Open/Close Function with Auto-reverse

R16 Diamond-Cut & Finished Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels

Advanced 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system – Digipad

Automatic Headlights

Headlamp Auto-Off Timer

Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers

Speaking on the introduction of the enriched Honda City, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We are delighted to introduce the new ZX variant of Honda City in Petrol with Manual Transmission to complete the top spec ZX range and offer increased choice for our customers. The addition of new colours and standard application of Rear Parking sensors will further strengthen the City offering in the market.” Currently, in the fourth generation of production, the Honda City continues to be one of the best offerings in the segment.