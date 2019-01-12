Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Commence This Month; 500 Lucky Customers Stand A Chance To Go Watch The Cricket World Cup

Trending:
The Hornbill – Tata’s upcoming blockbuster
|
A part of the upcoming SUV storm, the Nissan Kicks is about to be launched in India on January 22nd, 2019. A vehicle which will herald a new beginning for Nissan in India, the Kicks is tipped to be priced competitively. Packed with first in segment features like a 360 degree camera, the compact SUV also comes with features like a floating roof design, LED DRLs, a floating infotainment system, and a well-appointed Dual-tone Brown & Black Interior theme with leather wrapped soft touch dashboard & Door trims.

Nissan Kicks delivery

The Nissan Kicks will be offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options mated to 5-speed and 6-speed manual gearboxes respectively. The oil burner is good for 110 PS and 240 Nm of torque, while the petrol unit pumps out 106 PS and 142 Nm of torque. There is no choice of an automatic, yet. At 210 mm, the Kicks boasts of class leading ground clearance along with the Renault Captur.

Nissan Kicks Media Drive 20

Nissan India has begun dispatching the “2019 make” of the new Nissan KICKS to the dealerships from its plant in Chennai today. Customers who book their vehicles this month will be able to take delivery in January itself and Nissan dealerships have started offering test drives across the country. Interestingly, out of the bookings made in January 2019, 500 customers, who purchase Nissan KICKS, will get a chance watch the ICC Cricket world Cup in England.

Nissan Kicks Media Drive seating

The Nissan Kicks is the first product which is a part of Nissan India’s revival strategy. The car maker has invested heavily in its R&D operations in India, and is expanding its dealer and service network. They’ve also mentioned an aggressive product strategy, where the new portfolio will include India-specific vehicles, most of them SUVs.

