Bajaj Dominar 400 Gets Another Price Revision; Now Available At INR 1.46 Lakh For Standard Model

In April 2018, the new Bajaj Dominar 400 received a mild price hike of INR 2,000, bring the price of the standard to INR 1.44 lakh and the dual-channel ABS version to INR 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Now, Bajaj Auto has made another hike in the prices of its flagship motorcycle, pushing the prices up by another INR 2,000. With the new prices in effect, the 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 is available at INR 146,111 for the standard model and INR 160,272 for the dual-channel ABS version (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 was launched in the Indian market in January 2018 at INR 1,42,109 for the standard model and INR 1,56,270 for dual channel ABS (ex-showroom Delhi). The new 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in 3 new colours: Rock Matte Black, Canyon Red and Glacier Blue. The new collection comes with Gold Dust alloy wheels which gives the flagship Bajaj motorcycle a premium look.

The changes, however, were limited to the colour options and Gold Dust alloy wheels and the Dominar 400 continues to use the 373.3cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, triple spark, 4-valve DTS-i engine tuned to deliver 35 PS of power @ 8,000 rpm and 35 Nm of torque @ 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed and features a slipper clutch. The motorcycle continues to feature premium hardware like the optional twin channel ABS, monoshock rear suspension, and full-LED headlamp.

Check out more images of the new 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 below: