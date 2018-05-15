EXCLUSIVE: Meet The New 2018 Hyundai Creta Way Before You Were Supposed To

As the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift inches closer to its launch, more and more spy images of the compact SUV have begun to appear. We recently saw the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift arrive at a dealership, which suggests that we should hear an official announcement about the India launch of the vehicle very soon.

Meanwhile, Motoroids’ reader and follower Kiran Kumar GV share more images of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift with us, bringing a clearer view of the updated fascia and the refreshed interior of the upcoming compact SUV.

As seen in the spy images, and reported earlier, the new Creta facelift will feature a revised fascia with an updated headlight design, front fog lamp housing, a new radiator grille, a revised front bumper, and a new skid plate. The new version of the compact SUV will also get DRL/positioning lights. For 2018, the new Creta facelift will also get new roof rail, refreshed alloy wheels, a redesigned tail light design and a new rear bumper with updated reflectors.

Updates to the interiors include new seat fabric, bright metallic paint for the air-conditioning vents and a soft paint for crashpad centre. Moreover, the dual tone colour options will feature a new orange colour for the interiors.

As reported earlier, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta will be available in six variants – E, E+, S, SX, SX (Dual Tone) and SX (O); and will feature seven single, and two dual-tone colour options. The list of colour options includes:

White

Black

Silver

Fiery Red

Stardust Grey

Passion Orange

Marina Blue

The dual tone variants will be available in a combination of:

White and Black

Orange and Black

Mechanical changes are not likely to change and thus expect to see the same engines, which include a 1.6-litre petrol motor, 1.6-litre diesel motor and a 1.4-litre diesel motor, power the new 2018 Hyundai Creta. Transmission options will include a six speed manual unit and a six speed automatic unit.

Here are all the available photographs of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift: