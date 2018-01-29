2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Available In Three Colour Options; Prices Start From INR 1.42 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has introduced the Dominar 2018 collection with the launch of new 3 colours: Rock Matte Black, Canyon Red and Glacier Blue. The new collection comes with Gold Dust alloy wheels which gives it a special premium look.

Speaking about the Dominar 2018 collection, Eric Vas, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said that the brand is commemorating the first anniversary celebration of Dominar 400 with the launch of a new 2018 collection. It has become the preferred choice for city riders and long distance tourers, alike. Customers have pushed the bike into extreme long distance and challenging geographies with aplomb, which inspired us to dedicate the new collection to these terrains it has dominated.

Riders have taken the Dominar 400 to punishing snow covered terrains of Spiti in winters. The latest in these accomplishments has been the Trans-Siberean Odyssey, where three riders covered 15,000 kms in 53 days on their Dominars with no break down or part change on what is believed to be of of world’s toughest terrains.

The motorcycle continues to use the 373cc, liquid cooled, single-cylinder DTS-i engine. Other features include optional twin channel ABS, and LED headlamp. The new Dominar 2018 collection is now available across Bajaj Auto dealerships in disc variant at INR 1,42,109 and in dual channel ABS variant at INR 1,56,270 (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).