OFFICIAL: New 2018 Honda Dio Launched In India; Gets LED Headlamp And Digital Meter

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced the availability of 2018 Dio across all dealerships. Offering more value to customers, Dio will also be available in a new deluxe variant.

The 2018 Dio comes equipped with all new LED headlamp and position lamp, a 4-in-1 lock with Seat Opener Switch, front hook and retractable rear hook. The moto-scooter is now fitted with metal muffler protector. In addition to the standard features, the deluxe variant gains a new fully digital meter (with 3 Step Eco Speed Indicator & service due indicator) for efficient riding. Optional accessories include an optional mobile charging socket. Adding more to the premium appeal are first in class, gold rims and trendy colour options.

The 2018 Dio is now available in nine colours and two variants – Standard & Deluxe. The standard trim is offered in Vibrant Orange / Pearl Sports Yellow / Sports Red / Candy Jazzy Blue / Matte Axis Grey Metallic. The deluxe variant is available in Dazzle Yellow Metallic / Matte Marshal Green Metallic / Pearl Igneous Black / Matte Axis Grey Metallic. The 2018 Dio has been priced at INR 51,292 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Dio Deluxe costs INR 3,000 more than the standard variant.

Powering the Dio is Honda’s 110cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, capable of producing a maximum power output of 8 hp and peak torque of 8.9 Nm.

Dio comes equipped with Combi Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer technology as standard. The equalizer in Honda’s advanced Combi Brake System (CBS) distributes braking force between front and rear wheels simultaneously, which is claimed to result in reduced braking distance and improved balance compared to conventional braking.