Autologue Design Creates More Accessories For Bajaj Dominar 400

Previously, a Bajaj Dominar 400 got a makeover from Autologue Design to look like the Ducati Diavel. Christened Domivel (Dominar + Diavel), the kit included tank shrouds (available in either matte black or body colour), belly cover, seat cowl and a tail tidy setup.

In latest updates, the same custom design brand has announced a Touring Spec for the Bajaj Dominar that also adds some off-roading prowess to the biggest Bajaj yet. The kit is still being tested and we should hear more details once it’s available for sale.

Meanwhile, let us walk you through what will the custom kit will offer. For now, from what we can report after analyzing the photographs, is a tall windscreen upfront which is aimed to offer better windblast. Apart from the windscreen, the motorcycle also features a tall set front fender which is aimed to give the Dominar a rugged fascia. The custom kit also includes a bash-plate that should protect the engine from mud and pebbles while riding off the tarmac.

The kit is being tested and thus the prices are still not available. We’ll keep you posted with more details and prices and when they’re available. Stay tuned.

Image Source: Autologue Design