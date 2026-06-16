Hero’s New Flex-Fuel Bikes Get Rs 4,000 Discount Just Days After Launch

With Hero launching the new Splendor+ Flex and HF Deluxe Flex earlier this month, many expected the company to spend the next few weeks building interest around its latest technology. But now comes the surprising part. Within days of the launch, Hero MotoCorp has announced a discount of Rs 4,000 on both motorcycles, even before customer deliveries begin.
The offer is available for a limited period and changes the pricing equation quite significantly for buyers looking at commuter motorcycles.
Revised Prices After Discount
|Model
|Original Price (Ex-showroom)
|Discount
|Effective Price
|Splendor+ Flex
|Rs 82,710
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 78,710
|HF Deluxe Flex
|Rs 72,792
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 68,792
Deliveries of both motorcycles are scheduled to begin from July 2026.
What Makes These Bikes Different?
The two motorcycles are based on Hero’s well-known commuter platforms but have been modified to run on higher ethanol blends.
Some of the changes include:
- Updated ECU calibration
- New fuel pump
- Additional fuel filtration system
- Compatibility with fuel blends ranging from E20 to E85
Both motorcycles continue to use Hero’s trusted 97.2cc single-cylinder engine.
For buyers, the biggest advantage is flexibility. Riders can continue using regular E20 petrol and also switch to higher ethanol blends whenever required.
Price Difference Is Now Much Smaller
The discount has brought the flex-fuel models much closer to their standard counterparts.
After the price reduction:
- Splendor+ Flex costs only Rs 1,153 more than the comparable E20 model
- HF Deluxe Flex is around Rs 1,650 cheaper than the equivalent E20 version
This makes the decision easier for buyers who may want a motorcycle that can support future fuel options without spending significantly more today.
The Bigger Question
The launch comes at a time when the government is pushing ethanol-based mobility more aggressively. Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also confirmed progress towards regulations that would support wider use of higher ethanol blends, including E100 fuel.
While the technology is ready, fuel economics remain a topic of discussion.
E85 fuel is currently cheaper than petrol, but ethanol also delivers lower fuel efficiency. As a result, the savings at the fuel pump may not always offset the drop in mileage. This is one reason why many customers are still evaluating whether flex-fuel vehicles make financial sense at present.
Initial Availability
Hero will first sell these motorcycles in:
- Delhi
- Selected regions of Maharashtra
A wider rollout is expected later.