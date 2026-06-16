Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Launched At Rs 7.24 Lakh; Commercial Buyers Get New Flex-Fuel Option

Amid rising fuel costs, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Wagon R Bioflex at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The production-ready model was showcased earlier this month and has now officially gone on sale. This new version of the Wagon R can run on higher ethanol blends and marks another step towards alternative fuel mobility in India.
The Wagon R Bioflex is based on the top-spec ZXi+ manual variant and is currently available only for commercial buyers.
Maruti Wagon R Bioflex Price
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Wagon R Bioflex
|Rs 7.24 lakh
|Wagon R ZXi+ Petrol MT
|Rs 6.38 lakh
|Difference
|Rs 86,000
Compared to the regular petrol-powered ZXi+ manual, the Bioflex version carries a premium of Rs 86,000.
Engine And Technical Changes
Powering the Wagon R Bioflex is Maruti Suzuki’s familiar 1.2-litre K12N four-cylinder petrol engine. The powertrain develops 91 hp and 114 Nm of torque and comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
While the output figures remain unchanged, several mechanical updates have been made to allow the engine to run on higher ethanol blends.
Key changes include:
- Updated fuel injectors
- New fuel pump
- Revised fuel lines
- Recalibrated ECU
- Ethanol sensor
- Compatible with fuel blends up to E85
Maruti has not yet revealed the fuel efficiency figures for the Bioflex model. For reference, the standard Wagon R 1.2 MT delivers a claimed mileage of 23.56 kmpl.
Design And Cabin Details
There are very few visual differences between the standard Wagon R and the Bioflex version.
Changes include:
- Flex Fuel decals on the side profile
- Bioflex badge on the tailgate
Apart from these additions, the hatchback retains the same tall-boy shape, alloy wheels, lighting setup and overall styling.
The cabin layout also remains unchanged. Buyers get the familiar dual-tone black and beige interior along with fabric seat upholstery and a three-spoke steering wheel.
Features And Safety
The Wagon R Bioflex comes with a feature list similar to the ZXi+ variant.
Notable equipment includes:
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Four-speaker audio system
- Power windows
- Steering-mounted controls
- Manual air conditioning with rear vents
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Rear wiper and washer
- Front fog lamps
Safety equipment includes:
- Six airbags
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- ABS with EBD
- Hill hold assist
- Rear parking sensors
- Seatbelt reminders
- Speed-sensing door locks
How It Differs From Wagon R Tour H3
Since the Bioflex version is meant for commercial use, it naturally draws comparison with the Wagon R Tour H3.
|Specification
|Wagon R Bioflex
|Wagon R Tour H3
|Engine
|1.2-litre Petrol Flex Fuel
|1.0-litre Petrol
|Power
|91 hp
|69 hp
|Torque
|114 Nm
|89 Nm
|Transmission
|5-speed MT
|5-speed MT
|Starting Price
|Rs 7.24 lakh
|Rs 4.99 lakh
The Bioflex offers noticeably higher performance thanks to its larger engine. However, it also commands a significantly higher asking price than the Tour H3 range.