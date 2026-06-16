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  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Launched At Rs 7.24 Lakh; Commercial Buyers Get New Flex-Fuel Option Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex ...

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Launched At Rs 7.24 Lakh; Commercial Buyers Get New Flex-Fuel Option

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Amid rising fuel costs, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Wagon R Bioflex at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The production-ready model was showcased earlier this month and has now officially gone on sale. This new version of the Wagon R can run on higher ethanol blends and marks another step towards alternative fuel mobility in India.

The Wagon R Bioflex is based on the top-spec ZXi+ manual variant and is currently available only for commercial buyers.

Maruti Wagon R Bioflex Price

VariantPrice (Ex-showroom)
Wagon R BioflexRs 7.24 lakh
Wagon R ZXi+ Petrol MTRs 6.38 lakh
DifferenceRs 86,000

Compared to the regular petrol-powered ZXi+ manual, the Bioflex version carries a premium of Rs 86,000.

Engine And Technical Changes

Powering the Wagon R Bioflex is Maruti Suzuki’s familiar 1.2-litre K12N four-cylinder petrol engine. The powertrain develops 91 hp and 114 Nm of torque and comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

While the output figures remain unchanged, several mechanical updates have been made to allow the engine to run on higher ethanol blends.

Key changes include:

  • Updated fuel injectors
  • New fuel pump
  • Revised fuel lines
  • Recalibrated ECU
  • Ethanol sensor
  • Compatible with fuel blends up to E85

Maruti has not yet revealed the fuel efficiency figures for the Bioflex model. For reference, the standard Wagon R 1.2 MT delivers a claimed mileage of 23.56 kmpl.

Design And Cabin Details

There are very few visual differences between the standard Wagon R and the Bioflex version.

Changes include:

  • Flex Fuel decals on the side profile
  • Bioflex badge on the tailgate

Apart from these additions, the hatchback retains the same tall-boy shape, alloy wheels, lighting setup and overall styling.

The cabin layout also remains unchanged. Buyers get the familiar dual-tone black and beige interior along with fabric seat upholstery and a three-spoke steering wheel.

Features And Safety

The Wagon R Bioflex comes with a feature list similar to the ZXi+ variant.

Notable equipment includes:

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Four-speaker audio system
  • Power windows
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Manual air conditioning with rear vents
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Front fog lamps

Safety equipment includes:

  • Six airbags
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • ABS with EBD
  • Hill hold assist
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Seatbelt reminders
  • Speed-sensing door locks

How It Differs From Wagon R Tour H3

Since the Bioflex version is meant for commercial use, it naturally draws comparison with the Wagon R Tour H3.

SpecificationWagon R BioflexWagon R Tour H3
Engine1.2-litre Petrol Flex Fuel1.0-litre Petrol
Power91 hp69 hp
Torque114 Nm89 Nm
Transmission5-speed MT5-speed MT
Starting PriceRs 7.24 lakhRs 4.99 lakh

The Bioflex offers noticeably higher performance thanks to its larger engine. However, it also commands a significantly higher asking price than the Tour H3 range.

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