Tesla Begins Customer Deliveries Of Model Y L In India

With Tesla having officially commenced deliveries of the Model Y L in India, customers across the country have now started receiving the brand’s first six-seat electric SUV. The latest addition to Tesla’s Indian lineup brings extra cabin space, a third row of seats, longer driving range and several premium comfort features.
The first batch has been handed over through Tesla’s direct sales network, where the company manages the purchase and delivery process directly for buyers.
Tesla Model Y L: Key Details
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
|Seating Capacity
|6
|Range (WLTP)
|Up to 681 km
|Drivetrain
|Dual-Motor AWD
|Power Output
|514 bhp
|Torque
|590 Nm
|0-100 kmph
|5.0 seconds
|Cargo Space
|Up to 2,539 litres
More Space For Families
The Model Y L is based on the long-wheelbase version of the regular Model Y. Tesla has extended the wheelbase by 150 mm, allowing the SUV to accommodate three rows of seats.
Some cabin highlights include:
- Second-row captain seats
- Ventilated and heated seats
- Powered seat adjustment
- Electrically operated third-row seats
- Rear AC vents
- Panoramic glass roof
- Premium audio system
- Ambient lighting
A large 16-inch touchscreen remains the centrepiece of the dashboard and controls most vehicle functions.
Performance And Charging
Power comes from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 514 bhp and 590 Nm. Despite its larger dimensions and family-friendly layout, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.0 seconds.
Tesla claims a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 681 km on a full charge. Under suitable charging conditions, the company says up to 288 km of range can be added in around 15 minutes using fast charging.
Safety And Ownership Benefits
The Model Y L comes equipped with nine airbags and several advanced driver assistance systems. It has also received high safety ratings from organisations including NHTSA, IIHS, Euro NCAP, ANCAP and C-IASI.
Tesla is offering finance plans for the Model Y L with:
- Down payment starting at Rs 6.5 lakh
- EMI starting around Rs 49,990 per month (subject to approval)
Tesla currently has experience centres in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru. A fifth experience centre in Hyderabad is scheduled to open on June 17.