Hyundai Marks 30 Years In India With Special AI Film Showcasing Its Journey

Thirty years. That’s how long Hyundai has been a part of the Indian car market.
From the days when the Santro was a common sight in every neighbourhood to today’s electric models, the company has seen India’s automotive industry change dramatically. To celebrate this journey, Hyundai Motor India has released a new brand film created with the help of artificial intelligence.
The video does not follow a typical timeline. Instead, Hyundai tells the story through the imagination of a young child. Different generations of cars appear throughout the film, offering viewers a glimpse into how the brand has evolved since its arrival in India in 1996.
Familiar Hyundai Cars Make An Appearance
Several well-known Hyundai models feature in the film.
|Models Seen In The Film
|Santro
|Accent
|Verna
|i10
|i20
|Creta
|Venue
|Alcazar
|Ioniq 5
|Creta Electric
For many buyers, some of these cars represent different stages of life. The Santro introduced countless families to Hyundai, while models such as the Verna and i20 helped the company strengthen its presence across segments. More recently, the Creta has become one of the most successful SUVs in the country.
The film also includes Hyundai’s newer electric offerings. The Ioniq 5 and Creta Electric appear briefly, showing where the company is heading next.
A Different Way To Tell The Story
Artificial intelligence has been used to recreate moments from Hyundai’s three decades in India. Rather than presenting old photographs or archive footage, the company chose a more creative route.
Virat Khullar, Head of Marketing at Hyundai Motor India, said the technology helped bring important chapters of Hyundai’s journey back to life while giving them a fresh visual treatment.
Three Decades And Counting
Hyundai’s India story began in 1996. Since then, the company has grown into one of the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturers with a strong manufacturing base, export operations and a wide range of products.
The new film arrives at a special time for the brand. It looks back at cars that many Indians remember while also showing a glimpse of Hyundai’s next chapter in the country.